Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal or...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal or embroidered fabric insignia with a shield containing a conventional bomb pointing down with a centered silver star, and radiant with four lightning flashes with mirror-like finish and polished highlights. see less | View Image Page

Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal insignia with a shield containing a conventional bomb pointing down with a centered silver star, and radiant with four lightning flashes with mirror-like finish and polished highlights.