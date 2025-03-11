Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia

    Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal insignia...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal insignia with a star centered in a laurel wreath mounted atop a shield containing a conventional bomb pointing down with a centered silver star, and radiant with four lightning flashes with mirror-like finish and polished highlights.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:49
    Story ID: 492785
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia
    Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warfare Insignia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download