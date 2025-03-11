Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal insignia...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal insignia with a star centered in a laurel wreath mounted atop a shield containing a conventional bomb pointing down with a centered silver star, and radiant with four lightning flashes with mirror-like finish and polished highlights. see less | View Image Page

Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver plated metal insignia with a star centered in a laurel wreath mounted atop a shield containing a conventional bomb pointing down with a centered silver star, and radiant with four lightning flashes with mirror-like finish and polished highlights.