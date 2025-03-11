Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer Insignia

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer Insignia

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer is a gold plated metal insignia with a star...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer is a gold plated metal insignia with a star centered in a laurel wreath mounted atop a shield containing a conventional bomb pointing down with a centered silver star, and radiant with four lightning flashes with mirror-like finish and polished highlights.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:42
    Story ID: 492784
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer Insignia
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer Insignia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warfare Insignia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download