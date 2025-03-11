DoDEA Elementary School Hosts Beach-Themed Literacy Night to Inspire Young Readers

Courtesy Photo | Kindergarten teachers Ms. Allen, Ms. Bennett, Ms. Chase, and Mr. Holloway bring the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kindergarten teachers Ms. Allen, Ms. Bennett, Ms. Chase, and Mr. Holloway bring the beach indoors at their "Collecting Seashells" literacy station during Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Murray Elementary School’s Beach-Themed Literacy Night. The engaging activity helped students develop their reading skills while having fun in a creative, seaside-inspired setting. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Laughter and excitement filled the hallways of Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Murray Elementary School at Fort Stewart, Georgia, as students and families gathered for a vibrant Beach-Themed Literacy Night, an event designed to ignite a love for reading and strengthen literacy skills.



The school transformed into a seaside paradise, with colorful decorations, interactive learning stations, and photo opportunities, setting the stage for an evening of educational fun. Each grade level, from Pre-K through fifth grade, contributed to the experience by designing unique stations that highlighted different aspects of literacy.



The school’s reading and math specialist greeted families and handed out Grab Bags for collecting materials from each station. From making beach-themed snacks with Universal Pre-K teachers to reading by the “shore” with first graders and participating in a lively Book Swap, students engaged in hands-on activities that reinforced reading and writing skills.



Events like Literacy Night go beyond just an evening of fun—they play a crucial role in a child’s academic journey. Early literacy development is widely recognized as a key factor in future educational success, influencing everything from comprehension and critical thinking to writing proficiency and long-term career opportunities.



“The ability to read and write proficiently is fundamental to every subject students will encounter throughout their education,” said Dr. Sharita Morris, a first-grade teacher at Murray Elementary School. “By fostering a love for literacy at an early age, we’re giving children the tools they need to succeed not just in school, but in life.”



Research shows that children who develop strong literacy skills early on are more likely to perform well in math and science, excel in higher education, and pursue successful careers. Reading and writing are the cornerstones of communication, problem-solving, and creativity—skills that are essential in nearly every profession.



Murray Elementary’s Literacy Night aligns with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Blueprint for Continuous Improvement, which emphasizes student achievement, quality education, and community engagement. The event strengthened the home-school connection by involving families in literacy activities and encouraging parents to take an active role in their children’s learning.



“Literacy is a shared responsibility,” said Morris. “When families, educators, and the community come together, students see reading not just as a school subject, but as a lifelong skill that opens doors to knowledge and opportunity.”



As the evening wrapped up, students left with new books, bright smiles, and an even brighter enthusiasm for reading. The success of Literacy Night was evident in the laughter, learning, and shared moments between students and their families, proving once again that fostering a love for reading early on sets the foundation for a lifetime of success.



