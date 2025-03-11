With Scheduled Virtual Visits the doctor goes to you

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas, -- A new virtual healthcare delivery platform available from Munson Army Health Center called Scheduled Virtual Visits is already making a positive difference during its initial trial.



“We are in the process of a very deliberate roll-out of this virtual health platform and so far, the feedback has been very good from both patients and staff,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director of Munson Army Health Center, which adopted the application last month. The virtual healthcare technology is part of the Defense Health Agency care model called My Military Health.



One of the main benefits of Scheduled Virtual Visits is that it can save patients time and enables them to access care when it is convenient for them. All it takes is a smartphone, tablet, or computer with internet, video and audio capabilities.



“It is not a replacement for in-person health care, but an additional option for our beneficiaries to choose from when medically appropriate,” said Walker. “Patients may always choose an in-person visit if they prefer.”



Munson is currently using the platform for behavioral health and occupational health appointments.



Instead of patients coming to the health center, they can see their care team using this secure technology.



“I feel like Scheduled Virtual Visits capability is pretty easy to use and it flows,” said Rachel Milnark, a registered nurse in the occupational health clinic at Munson. “All the patient has to do is click on the link we provide when it is time for their appointment, and they will be virtually connected to their provider.”



Milnark has been using the system to complete annual screening for childcare providers at the installation’s day care facilities.



“This new system allows CYS staff to take care of occupational health appointments with minimal disruption. They can complete a 15-minute requirement in 15 minutes, rather than leaving the childcare facility, traveling to Munson to visit the occupational health clinic in person and eventually heading back. That can take a lot longer,” said Milnark.



Another provider in the occupational health section uses Scheduled Virtual Visits to complete the “Part 2” portion of occupational health exams for preplacement and replacement physicals for employees on post.



“We have sped up the process from weeks to days for some exams, because the patient is only required to be here one time versus having to come in multiple times,” said Maj. Meredith Steggerda, Munson’s chief of Public Health, which includes the occupational health mission for the installation.



“I’m seeing a lot of good opportunities for this,” said Walker.

She said that she intends to expand the platform into the primary care setting soon.



“We are currently exploring all the possibilities and establishing protocols for implementation at our level -- ensuring our providers have the training and technology to use the platform as intended,” said Walker.



Some conditions suitable for Scheduled Virtual Visits may include skin conditions, urinary and sinus infections, pink eye, review of test results and specialist reports, medication management, cold and flu, and follow-ups.



Learn more at https://tricare.mil/Plans/SpecialPrograms/MyMilitaryHealth/Virtual-Visits

