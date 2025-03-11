Davis-Monthan operations impacted by arrival of U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Approximately 550 Army Soldiers will be arriving at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in the coming weeks, as U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces.



Given the increase in personnel operating out of Davis-Monthan, please be aware that this may impact many services across the base, and it is important to practice patience and professionalism as you encounter delays.



“We have a critical mission to support, and the 2-12 IN personnel forward deploying here are essential to its success,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “I understand that increased traffic and wait times can be frustrating as we navigate an influx of personnel on our installation. Please extend patience and understanding to our fellow Airmen and Army guests as each of us plays a vital role in showcasing our commitment to excellence and executing this mission.”



Areas that may be impacted include but are not limited to: gate access may be slowed, may cause backups; parking at various agencies may be limited; longer lines and wait times for services (Pharmacy, Dining Facility, Base Exchange and Commissary check outs, etc.).



Please direct any questions or comments to the 355th Wing Public Affairs office at 355wgpa@us.af.mil.

