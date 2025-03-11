Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist Insignia

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist Insignia

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist is a silver metal insignia with the Master

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist is a silver metal insignia with the Master at Arms rating insignia over two crossed cocked flintlock pistols, over an anchor, on a background of ocean swells.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:15
    Story ID: 492776
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist Insignia
    Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist Insignia

    Navy Security Force Insignia

