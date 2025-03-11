Navy Security Force (NSF) Master Specialist Insignia

Navy Security Force (NSF) Master Specialist is a silver metal insignia with the Master at Arms rating insignia over two crossed cocked flintlock pistols, over an anchor with perched eagle, on a background of ocean swells.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 14:09
