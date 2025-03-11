Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) Insignia

    03.13.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) is a 2 1/2 by 1 3/8 inch silver matte metal insignia showing a background of an anchor with a banner and three gold stars, cocked flintlock pistol, a crossed naval enlisted cutlass and a MK V Special Operations Craft atop a bow wave.

    This work, Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Warfare Insignia

