Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) is a 2 1/2 by 1 3/8 inch silver matte...... read more read more

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) is a 2 1/2 by 1 3/8 inch silver matte metal insignia showing a background of an anchor with a banner and three gold stars, cocked flintlock pistol, a crossed naval enlisted cutlass and a MK V Special Operations Craft atop a bow wave. see less | View Image Page