Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) is a 2 1/2 by 1 3/8 inch silver matte metal insignia showing a background of an anchor with a banner and three gold stars, cocked flintlock pistol, a crossed naval enlisted cutlass and a MK V Special Operations Craft atop a bow wave.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 12:48
|Story ID:
|492757
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.