EMF 150 Alpha conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge

Photo By Curtis Hill | Master Chief Petty Officer Mario L. Lyons, outgoing command master chief for Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, presents the ceremonial cutlass to Navy Capt. Kenneth R. Basford, commanding officer of EMF 150 Alpha, as he requests to be relieved of his duties during a change of charge ceremony held March 12, 2025, at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. The cutlass symbolizes the authority of the command master chief and is passed to the commanding officer who then passes it to the incoming command master chief indicating a change of responsibility from the outgoing and incoming senior enlisted leaders of the command.

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha conducted a change of charge ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.



Master Chief Petty Officer Mario L. Lyons was relieved by Master Chief Petty Officer Robert E. Flowers as the EMF command master chief in an indoor ceremony held in the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Wings of Hope.



A ceremonial cutlass was passed from the outgoing command master chief to the commanding officer, and he then passed it to the incoming command master chief. The cutlass symbolizes the authority of the command master chief, and its passing indicates a change of responsibility from the outgoing and incoming senior enlisted leaders of the command.



Navy Capt. Kenneth R. Basford, EMF commanding officer, presented Lyons with the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his outstanding service during his tour as senior enlisted leader for the command and then spoke to the attendees about the outgoing and incoming command master chiefs.



“Leadership transitions are key moments in any command,” began Basford. “They signal the end of one chapter and the beginning of another setting the tone for future success.”



“CMC Lyons, thank you very much for your dedication. CMC Flowers welcome, we are fortunate to have you as part of the EMF,” said Basford as he concluded his comments.



Lyons spoke directly to the former commanding officer of EMF 150 Alpha, Capt. Elizabeth Smith, who attended the ceremony.



“Ma’am, you showed me what a commander is supposed to be, you led with grace, and I thank you very much and I look forward to working with you in the future,” he said.





Then Lyons turned his focus to the current EMF commanding officer.



“Sir, you have been a true professional and showed us what it means to be old school, but at the same time, current,” he added.



Addressing the EMF and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command staffs, Lyons emphasized the importance of what they do.



“We fight for people’s lives on the battlefield. We are here to ensure that everything that is supposed to be right is right because that’s what we do. Please never forget that.” he concluded.



Flowers quickly set the tone for his leadership focus, “Leadership is an action verb. I assure you that’s what I will give each and every day. Stay locked in … if we stay ready, we don’t have to get ready.”



“I’ve always been blessed to be with the smartest people in the room. I fell in on the dream team and I’m very thankful for that,” concluded Flowers.