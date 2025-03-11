Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Aviation Maintenance Inspection (AMI) Success

Checklists, audits and inspections….these checks and balances ensure accuracy and reliability in products delivered while at the same time fostering efficiency, accountability and effectiveness within an organization. Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) underwent a Naval Aviation Maintenance Program (NAMP) audit that concluded on February 11, 2025. The command achieved a 98% success rate (outstanding!) with 3 of the top 4 programs and 5 of the top 10 performing areas located at FRCSW! The command programs ranked in the top 4 overall were: V-22 Osprey line at #1, Manufacturing Division #2 and the E-2 Hawkeye program #4. The auditors specifically recognized the command for its strengths in Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) efforts, specifically pointing out the strong culture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) usage across the plant. This kind of performance does not happen by chance. It is the result of a sustained level of commitment by all employees coupled with a constant pursuit of excellence.



Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.

