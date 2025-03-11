Looking Forward: 17th TRW Commander Shares Goodfellow's 10-Year Outlook with Chamber of Commerce

Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | Attendees and members of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce listen to U.S. Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus | Attendees and members of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce listen to U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, give a speech during the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce State of Goodfellow Luncheon at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, March 11, 2025. The luncheon allowed attendees to hear updates from various San Angelo community members and 17th Training Wing representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of Goodfellow luncheon at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas, March 11.

Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, spoke at the monthly San Angelo Chamber of Commerce luncheon to provide an update about the previous year of operations at Goodfellow as well as to provide insight into the future of the base and how the 17th Training Wing will continue to provide mission-ready Airmen in support of national security.

“The 17th Training Wing continues to lead the way in producing highly skilled intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance professionals as well as firefighters and special instruments personnel,” stated Maguinness.

Maguinness spoke on how over the next decade, the 17th TRW will chart a transformative course to redefine excellence in intelligence and firefighting training, prioritize student and leadership development, and fortify community partnerships. Goodfellow will remain a key contributor to the vibrancy of San Angelo, bringing together service members and civilians in meaningful ways. At the same time, efforts are directed to accomplish the strategic plan for training, transforming and empowering joint and coalition warriors by providing cutting-edge training and development, modernizing existing infrastructure, optimizing technology and cultivating a strong, one-community approach.

Over the next 10 years, the 17th TRW looks to capitalize and build on the strong community relationship with the city of San Angelo to launch the wing into the next decade and ultimately pave the way in joint and coalition education and training, developing future leaders and securing global freedom.

“It is this partnership that sets us apart from other bases, and together, we build a foundation of trust, collaboration and mutual respect that empowers us to achieve our collective goals.” expressed Maguinness.