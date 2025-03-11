USACE Louisville District releases water from Buckhorn Lake in anticipation of weekend rainfall

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is actively monitoring this weekend’s forecasted heavy rainfall and continues to release water from Buckhorn Lake in Buckhorn, Kentucky, in preparation for anticipated rainfall.



A heavy rain event is forecasted to move through Kentucky between Friday, March 14 and Sunday, March 16. The current forecast suggests the heaviest rainfall may occur over the south-central portion of the state, with amounts ranging from 1.5-2.5 inches in the Kentucky River basin. Although there is still uncertainty about where the heaviest rainfall will occur and the exact timing, this rain could potentially cause the Buckhorn reservoir elevation to reach or exceed elevation 805 MSL (mean sea level) late this weekend or early next week.



Since the peak reservoir elevation occurred on February 20, 2025, USACE has evacuated over 50 feet of water to recover flood storage capacity and will continue to release as fast as possible in accordance with our Water Control Manual. Buckhorn Lake is currently at 783 feet MSL or 14 percent full as of this morning, March 13. Outflows will continue at a rate of approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second between now and Friday afternoon.



After the weekend’s rain and downstream river levels recede, flood storage will be released as quickly as possible, in accordance with our Water Control Manual.



It is not expected this rain event will cause the reservoir to reach the level experienced in late February (which reached 837.2 MSL – the second highest pool of record since 1963), and there is a potential the reservoir may not reach 805 depending on where the heaviest rain actually falls.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to keeping the community informed before high-water events at Buckhorn Lake. Per protocol, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notifies Leslie County officials when a high-water event is possible and may reach an elevation of 804 feet MSL, allowing necessary preparations for potential road flooding, and out of an abundance of caution we are providing residents with advance notice should the lake reach elevation 805 MSL and inundate KY-257.



Residents in the Dry Hill /Confluence areas that anticipate they will be affected by high-water on KY-257 or other county road closures are encouraged to coordinate with Leslie County Officials. For any inquiries regarding boat service, or to request non-emergency services, please contact the Leslie County non-emergency services line at: (606) 672-2986. For emergency situations, contact 911. These services are managed by the county, and not the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



To view current lake levels, visit: http://www.lrl-wc.usace.army.mil/reports/lkreport.html.



For Frequently Asked Questions regarding high-water near Buckhorn Lake: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Article/4112484/buckhorn-lake-eastern-kentucky-flooding-event/



USACE is committed to keeping the public informed as conditions change. For the latest updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/BuckhornLakeUSACE.

