Celebrating Success: The 17 TRW Recognizes the Top Performers of 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing Annual Awards Ceremony was held at the Murphey Performance Hall, March 1.

Air Force annual awards are opportunities to acknowledge and recognize personnel for their service, hard-work, initiative, and dedication throughout the year. The award submission process looks at various factors, including leadership, technical proficiency, and mission accomplishments, to distinguish those with exceptional performance. Recognizing these achievements encourages personnel to strive for continuous improvement and excellence, while boosting wing and unit morale.

This year’s guest speaker was retired Lt. Gen. John “Soup” Campbell. He spoke about the importance of today’s Air Force and how it compared to the Air Force when he led.

The event started with a social hour and finished with a ceremony honoring the award winners for their efforts to support the 17th TRW mission.

Congratulations to the annual award winners!

Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Raine Lo, 17th Medical Group

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Shane Massie, 17th Mission Support Group

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Skott Cameron, Wing Staff Agencies

Company Grade Officer of the Year -1st Lt. Edward Giron, Wing Staff Agencies

Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Christina Behrens, 17th Training Group

Civilian category I Non-Supervisory of the Year - Mr. Justin Nava, 17th Mission Support Group

Civilian Category II Non-Supervisory of the Year - Mr. Andrew Crawford, 17th Training Group

Civilian Category II Supervisory of the Year - Mr. Sean Gibbons, 17th Mission Support Group

Civilian Category III Non-Supervisory of the Year - Mr. Matthew Stazenski, Wing Staff Agencies

Civilian Category III Supervisory of the Year - Mrs. Angel McKenzie, 17th Mission Support Group

Honor Guard member of the Year - Senior Airman Pedro Salgado

Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year- Tech. Sgt. Eric Christensen

Military Training Leader of the Year - Master Sgt. Anthony Iannicello, 517th Training Group

Volunteer of the Year - Staff Sgt. Jhonny Taborda, 17th Training Group

Unit of the Year - 312th TRS, 17th Training Group

Key Spouse of the Year - Mrs. Jourdan Carrel, 17th Training Group

First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Andrew Mundy, 17th Medical Group

Additional Duty First Sergeant of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Battle, 517th Training Group

Joint Service Color Guard member of the year - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Chavez II, United States Navy

Joint Service Volunteer of the Year - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Chavez II, United States Navy

Raider Excellence Junior Service Member of the Year - Senior Airman Raine Lo, 17th Medical Group



Raider Excellence Senior Service Member of the Year - Chief Petty Officer Steven Jenkins, United States Navy

Raider Excellence Service Member of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Shane Massie, 17th Mission Support Group

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2025 Date Posted: 03.13.2025 11:06 Story ID: 492730 Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Success: The 17 TRW Recognizes the Top Performers of 2024, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.