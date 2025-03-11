JTF-CS Commander is featured guest at CBRNE Symposium

Byline

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear experts from across the federal government, military, state and local entities, industry, and academia gathered in Washington, D.C., March 11-12, for the 13th Annual Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium to focus on advancing strategies to address and mitigate evolving CBRN threats and challenges.

For two days, speakers covered critical topics, including emerging detection, monitoring, and decontamination technologies, preparedness and emergency response planning, evolving threats, public health and safety implications, training and education, and interagency collaboration.

Organized by Defense Strategies Institute, the event is designed to foster collaboration and innovation in CBRN defense, bringing together experts, innovators, and leaders from government, military, academia, and industry to share insights, strategies, and best practices in CBRN defense, preparedness, and response.

“DSI directly supports Federal Government, DoD, Military Services, & Industry priorities by providing a conduit for officials to efficiently reach audiences outside of their respective offices that directly impact their department's mission success,” said a DSI associate. “The Symposium is open and complimentary to all DoD and Federal employees and is considered an educational training forum.”

Joint Task Force Civil Support Commander, Brig. Gen. Tanya S. McGonegal, was a featured member for the panel discussion “Defending the Homeland: Coordinating, Responding, & Defending Against CBRN Threats.”

Along with fellow panelists FBI Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate Countermeasures and Mitigation Section Chief, Joe Rodriguez, and National Guard Bureau Chemical Weapons of Mass Destruction Division Chief, Jonathan Ebbert, McGonegal discussed issues and best practices for providing support to civilian first responders during CBRN incidents, leveraging technologies and intelligence to detect potential CBRN events and provide timely responses to mitigate damage or loss of life, challenges, responses, and coordination efforts needed to defend against CBRN threats, and prioritizing international and interagency partnerships to bolster CBRN readiness and preparedness.

“JTF-CS always remains in support of civil authorities, integrating the DOD response with other interagency capabilities to achieve unity of effort,” she said. “A joint force operating seamlessly across domains is crucial before, during and after a CBRN response. We strive to build confidence through honest, open information sharing between services, interagency partners and partner nations. Real-time data sharing and decisive action marries speed with wisdom to save lives and enable recovery.”

More than 300 attendees and 30 companies attended the symposium, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and fostering collaboration to enhance CBRN incident detection, protection, and recovery efforts.

