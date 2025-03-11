Fort Eisenhower presses forward in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Fort Eisenhower continues to make significant progress in recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. The Category 4 storm made landfall Sept. 27, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 80 mph to the Augusta area.



The widespread damage to infrastructure, housing, and natural resources has required extensive cleanup and restoration efforts. Below is a summary of the garrison's recovery efforts, beginning with housing updates.



Progress in Housing Recovery



Fort Eisenhower’s housing areas were significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene, with 344 homes sustaining damage ranging from minor to major. Some homes require interior repairs, while others need complete roof replacements. The total estimated cost for these repairs is approximately $27 million. The garrison has entered the second phase of housing restoration, focusing on bringing homes back to pre-Helene conditions.



During the Installation Knowledge Exchange on Mar. 5, Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Kazor provided an update on these efforts. He outlined the phased approach the installation has taken, emphasizing that the immediate response focused on ensuring life, health, and safety.



“Now, we’re moving into Phase II, which is the longer recovery phase of restoring homes to pre-Helene conditions,” Kazor said.



Balfour Beatty Communities, the garrison’s housing partner, has been consolidating storm debris and working with renovation teams to accelerate recovery efforts. To date, 16 homes have been fully restored, while ongoing efforts continue to address temporary roof repairs, dry-ins, and interior fixes. The total amount spent on housing recovery so far is approximately $9 million, with needed roof replacements expected to require an additional $10-12 million.



Restoring Infrastructure and Facilities



The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Operations and Maintenance Division is actively developing projects to complete repairs on facilities across the installation. The hurricane caused an estimated $16.9 million in damage to office and work buildings used by units, services, and operations within the cantonment area. While all mission-essential facilities remain fully operational, DPW continues to implement long-term restoration plans to ensure the sustainability and resilience of these buildings.



Timber Salvage and Environmental Efforts



DPW’s Environmental Division is working closely with the Army Corps of Engineers and mission partners to salvage valuable timber. Logging operations are underway to clear an estimated 5,500 acres of downed trees across the cantonment and training areas, with damage valued at approximately $11.5 million. So far, 3,000 acres of damaged timber have been salvaged, generating $1 million in recovered resources. Additionally, more than 1 million cubic yards of trees have been removed and mulched across five separate sites, which are now substantially complete.



Clearing Roads and Reopening Trails



Fort Eisenhower’s recovery efforts have also included extensive road clearing operations. To date, approximately 464 miles of roads and 4,000 acres of cantonment area have been cleared, with a total cost of $36 million. Crews have removed approximately 3,500 tons of trees throughout the installation, an operation that has cost $6.85 million.



Recreational spaces have also been impacted, with only one of the three bicycle trails, Course 2, currently open. The remaining two trails remain closed because they extend into the training area, where ongoing timber salvage operations involve heavy machinery and logging trucks. For safety reasons, access will remain restricted until the work is complete.



Bike trails are a valued recreational asset, offering a safe and scenic environment for both casual and experienced riders. The Environmental Division is actively working with mission partners to reopen the trails as soon as conditions allow, as restoring full access remains a priority.



The Path Ahead



While significant progress has been made, much work remains to fully restore Fort Eisenhower. The garrison leadership remains committed to ensuring a swift and efficient recovery, prioritizing safety and the well-being of service members, families, and civilian personnel. As cleanup and restoration efforts continue, Fort Eisenhower will keep the community informed on future developments and anticipated milestones.



