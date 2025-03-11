Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Enlisted Insignia

    Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Enlisted Insignia

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Enlisted Insignia is a silver metal shield showing a...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Enlisted Insignia is a silver metal or embroidered fabric shield showing a trident surrounded by an atom symbol. At the bottom of the shield, there is a scroll with five small openings. Gold or silver stars are mounted on the scroll of the metal version to indicate additional years of qualified service in NWS mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 09:07
    Story ID: 492710
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Enlisted Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Enlisted Insignia
    Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Enlisted Insignia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nuclear Weapons Security Insignia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download