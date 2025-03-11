Nuclear Weapons Security (NWS) Officer Insignia is a gold metal shield showing a trident surrounded by an atom symbol. At the bottom of the shield, there is a scroll with five small openings. Gold or silver stars are mounted on the scroll of the metal version to indicate additional years of qualified service in NWS mission.
