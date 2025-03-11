Dean discusses leadership, innovation with retired Gen. Scott Miller during podcast

Photo By Christopher Hennen | Tune in to the latest podcast episode of “Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact” to...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hennen | Tune in to the latest podcast episode of “Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact” to hear retired Gen. Miller, a U.S. Military Academy Class of 1983 graduate and West Point Combating Terrorism Center Class of 1987 Senior Fellow, share insights from his nearly 40-year military career, including key leadership lessons and how to integrate innovations. (Photo by Christopher Hennen/ USMA PAO-VI) see less | View Image Page

Story by Maj. Renee Sanjuan, USMA Associate Dean for Communications



"As we look at the changes in artificial intelligence, I sense a wave different than even the Internet,” Retired Gen. Scott Miller observes.



Tune in to the latest podcast episode of “Inside West Point: Ideas That Impact” to hear retired Gen. Miller, a U.S. Military Academy Class of 1983 graduate and West Point Combating Terrorism Center Class of 1987 Senior Fellow, share insights from his nearly 40-year military career, including key leadership lessons and how to integrate innovations.



In this episode, you will learn about:





· How sports prepared Miller for military success;



· The integration of technology and AI in modern warfare;



· The importance of continuous learning and what makes great leaders;



· The future of warfare and the challenges of battlefield leadership;



· Advice for young officers entering the field.



Join West Point Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, each month as he takes you behind the scenes to explore the multidisciplinary and applied work being done by the academy’s scholars so you can apply the same lessons to your own leadership development.



From artificial Intelligence and machine learning to geography and character, “Inside West Point” goes beyond the classroom to give you a deeper understanding of the complex issues shaping the modern battlefield. Hear directly from the experts as they make even the most complex topics accessible to a broad audience.



You can find the “Inside West Point: Ideas that Impact” podcast, as well as several other podcasts produced by West Point at



https://westpointpress.com/podcasts or on your favorite podcast platform, including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.



Learn more about the West Point Academic Program at



https://www.westpoint.edu/academics.