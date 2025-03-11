North Carolina Native Named Navy Military Fire Officer of the Year for CY24

MANAMA, Bahrain -- Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Brooke Fox, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department, was named 2024 U.S. Navy Military Fire Officer of the Year by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), March 4.



The recognition was part of CNIC’s annual F&ES Awards Program, which was instituted in 1997 to honor the most outstanding fire departments and personnel for achieving the highest degree of excellence in mission support and fire protection management. Selections for individual categories are based on individual accomplishments, job performance, technical competence, leadership ability, initiative, resourcefulness, program development, training development, performance as an instructor, trainer or speaker and professional credentials.



When asked what it mean to receive the award, Fox was thankful for the opportunity to lead and mentor junior Sailors and dedicated the award to her late grandmother.



“Personally, this award means that I’ve had the privilege of making my granny proud once more, even in her passing,” said Fox. “Professionally, it signifies that the values and principles I strive to instill in my Sailors to not only get the job done, but also set the standard—and that is priceless. To know that I have the opportunity to lead by example and set the tone is truly humbling. I couldn’t have achieved this without the unwavering support of my leadership and command, I am deeply honored by this selection.”



Fox, a native of Morganton, North Carolina, pursued a career in firefighting in the Navy for the opportunity to face challenges head-on and protect her fellow service members.



“The profession demands courage, quick thinking, and teamwork, especially in moments of crisis, and that’s something I truly admire,” said Fox. “What drives me is the desire to help others when they’re at their most vulnerable, knowing that my actions can save lives and bring hope. While the job comes with immense challenges—working under pressure, long hours, and constantly pushing my limits—it’s all worth it because I know I’m fulfilling a greater purpose. Becoming a firefighter means I get to make an impact and serve my community, and that’s what motivates me every day.”



Fox has been stationed aboard NSA Bahrain since Jan. 2023, and explained how her time in Bahrain has taught her the importance of balance.



“I’ve found that by prioritizing what matters most, delegating what I can, and letting go of what’s beyond my control, I’m able to manage the demands of life more effectively,” said Fox. “You can’t solve everyone’s problems, but you are responsible for solving your own. Above all, I make sure to take care of myself—mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. There’s no shame in seeking support, whether it’s from the chaplain, a doctor, or a mentor. We must be strong and healthy in all aspects of our lives so that we can show up fully for our Sailors, our communities, and ourselves. When we are at our best, we can be the leaders and support others need.”



For the first time in four years, Fox brought home a win for the NSA Bahrain F&ES Department – a team that she described as more than the sum of its people.



“What I believe is essential is not necessarily a skill, but a perspective—and it’s one shared in every firehouse: brotherhood,” said Fox. “Bahrain has given me this perspective, and it’s something I’ll carry into every relationship for the rest of my life. When you know that your brother or sister is depending on you to be competent, qualified, and capable of pulling your weight—and theirs—literally, it changes the way you show up. Knowing they rely on you to save their life if needed is a powerful motivator. Brotherhood means we work together, eat together, suffer together, and laugh together. There's no better training than learning the true meaning of family.”



Fox will go on to represent the U.S. Navy at the Department of Defense Military Fire Officer of the Year competition.



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2025 Date Posted: 03.13.2025 07:26 Story ID: 492698 Location: BH Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Carolina Native Named Navy Military Fire Officer of the Year for CY24, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.