Diplomacy on Wheels

The sun beamed down warmly, abnormally strong for an October in The Land of the Rising Sun. Rows of cars meticulously aligned as far as the eye could see, overlooked by the familiar Gundam, guardian of the Odaiba area - host to the seasonal Stancenation Japan, a world-famous custom car show. It’s hotter today than it normally would be this time of year; still Jimmy Williams stands proudly beside his 2015 Mercedes S63 AMG, a sleek beast dressed in a striking matte grey coat. This is Stancenation Japan, a world-famous custom car show, and the seasoned Navy veteran and current Chief of the Technical Support Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—Japan Engineer District, is showcasing not just his car, but a lifelong passion that bridges cultures and breaks down barriers.



Originally from Gary, Indiana, Williams arrived in Japan in 1991 aboard the U.S.S. Blue Ridge during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm era. That's when his fascination with cars began, but it wasn't until after leaving the Navy in '96 that the hobby turned into a passion. "Around the early 2000s, I started attending car shows around Tokyo, Fuji, and Hiroshima. It’s just a hobby, but one that’s landed me a whole community."



Choosing to remain in Japan after his military career, Jimmy found his niche in IT contracting, initially at Camp Zama, supporting tech needs across military bases and embassies. Yet it was his deep dive into the local nightlife, working security at clubs frequented primarily by Japanese locals, that truly honed his cultural understanding and fluency in Japanese.



At Stancenation, Williams comfortably bridges the east-west cultural divide. Fluent in Japanese, he welcomes curious locals to explore his vehicle, effortlessly switching between Japanese and English, prompting smiles and laughter all around. "Cars are like music—they speak a universal language," he remarked, adding, "I enjoy seeing people's reactions. I consider myself an extrovert, but there’s always a bit of shyness."



Family also plays a part in Jimmy's car-centric life. Married with two daughters, he fondly refers to his younger one as sharing his enthusiasm, whereas the older one prefers different interests. Laughing, he recalls, "I had a two-door coupe before, but family life calls for something more practical. Now, this is our family ride."



Jimmy’s AMG isn't your average luxury sedan. It’s one-of-a-kind—the only matte grey U.S.-spec S-Class AMG in Japan. With its powerful twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive engine capable of hitting sixty miles per hour in just about 3.6 seconds, it's clear why heads turned. Jimmy admitted with an easygoing smile, "It still needs a nickname. I'm open to suggestions."



Through his involvement in car culture, Jimmy not only shares his passion but also represents the personal face of American commitment to the Pacific alliance.



Today, Jimmy plays an essential role at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—Japan Engineer District, an organization critical to America's defense strategy in the Pacific region. This district manages extensive engineering, construction, and logistical projects, ensuring U.S. forces in Japan and throughout the Pacific remain prepared and resilient. Jimmy’s contributions through the Technical Support Branch are integral, ensuring smooth communication and operational efficiency across all engineering missions.



His approachable presence at events like Stancenation strengthens bonds, fosters friendships, and deepens cultural understanding between the U.S. and Japan. Jimmy Williams proves that diplomacy isn't always formal—sometimes, it's as simple and powerful as a shared love for cars.

