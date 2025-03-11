United Nations Command Hosts Third Annual Deputy Commanders of Joint Operations Conference

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – United Nations Command hosted the third annual Deputy Commanders of Joint Operations Conference from March 4-5, 2025. The virtual event, spanning two days with a 120-minute session each day, provided a dynamic, discussion-based platform to enhance understanding of operations within the wider Indo-Pacific and how it relates to the European theater, as well as highlight UNC’s pivotal role in maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.



UNC Deputy Commander, Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, presided over the conference, which brought together senior leaders from 15 UNC Member States. Notably, Brigadier Michael Bassingthwaighte from Australia and Maj. Gen. Orgrob Amarachgul from Thailand participated in person.



“We, the collective Member States, must balance our national priorities in this interconnected world. The UNC uses these engagements as a critical function in understanding these priorities and building shared understanding with the evolving environment on the Korea Peninsula and the region,” said Macaulay. “Ultimately, this conference is a function in enabling security, freedom, and prosperity for our Allies and partners in the Region and globally.”



The first day featured remarks from Australian Army Major General Scott A. Winter, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for U.S. Army Pacific, who participated in person, providing valuable insights into regional strategy and operational considerations.



On the second day, discussions were led by the UNC Deputy Commander Lt. Gen . Derek Macaulay, UNC Deputy UJ5 Australian Air Commodore David Hombsch, and UNC-Rear Commander Australian Group Captain Andrew Johnson, focused on future operational planning and multinational coordination.



“This conference built significant common understanding amongst the UNC Member States, where they gain a better understanding of the quickly evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific Theater. At this year’s conference, the participants discussed the global impacts of the recent actions taken by the DPRK,” said United States Army Col. Chris Choi, UNC Future Operations Division Chief, who spearheaded the conference’s preparation. “Through open dialogue and strategic discussions, we continue to reinforce the strong foundation and benefits of multinational cooperation that defines the UNC.”



UNC remains committed to enforce the 1953 Armistice Agreement and coordinate Member State contributions to ensure ongoing peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

