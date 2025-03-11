75th USARIC Soldier develops a blockchain solution to revolutionize the military supply chain

Photo By Lt. Col. Charles An | Maj. Matthew Goyette poses in front of a tagged vehicle during the pilot program...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Charles An | Maj. Matthew Goyette poses in front of a tagged vehicle during the pilot program during a live-event using a blockchain-based solution to improve supply chain management at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina on December 3, 2024 Goyette, an innovation officer with Support Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, spearheaded the pilot program during Army Material Command’s Operation Mission Truth to address a critical finding regarding the audibility of Presidential Drawdown Authority missions. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — In a groundbreaking initiative, an Army Reserve officer has developed and successfully piloted a blockchain-based solution to improve supply chain management within the Department of Defense, marking the first time the technology has been used in a live Army environment. Maj. Matthew Goyette, an innovation officer with Support Group, 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command, spearheaded the pilot program during Army Material Command’s Operation Mission Truth to address a critical finding regarding the audibility of Presidential Drawdown Authority missions.



The solution, currently under development, seeks to provide commanders with real-time, accurate data on military assets, enabling more informed decision-making. By leveraging blockchain's secure and transparent nature, the Army can improve accountability, streamline logistics and enhance overall operational efficiency.



"Blockchain ensures the integrity of ingested data, providing users with unmatched visibility, auditability and accountability, while adding an extra layer of cybersecurity," Goyette explained. "Depending on the scale, it could save the Army and the Department of Defense billions of dollars over the coming years."



Goyette, a 12-year veteran of the Army and Army Reserve, began exploring blockchain technology in 2019 after transitioning from active-duty. Recognizing its potential to enhance military operations, he independently designed a solution and assembled a team of experts from across the defense logistics landscape, including the Defense Logistics Agency, AMC, the Air Force Research Lab, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and the Army Sustainment Command.



The pilot program demonstrated the potential of blockchain to revolutionize military logistics. During the December pilot, AMC, ASC, and the 21st TSC moved 600 tons of equipment—a quantity exceeding the combined total moved in the previous 31 months. This achievement underscores the efficiency and effectiveness of the blockchain-based system. What made this pilot even more impressive was that the team was able to tag 10 pieces of equipment in support of a real mission.



"The next steps involve[d] creating a requirements document to define the needs and establish the Request of Information threshold that justifies the deployment of blockchain," Goyette said. The team also plans to tokenize assets, clarifying ownership and automating the transfer process while maintaining an audit trail.



Goyette collaborated with Pat Sullivan and Michael Amarosa during his Reserve annual training, and even personal time, participating in key meetings and discussions with vendors, AMC leadership, cybersecurity personnel, and program management offices. AMC’s support was crucial, with the Command taking the lead in coordinating collaboration among all participating organizations once the utility of blockchain became clear, and bringing the technology into a live environment.



Sullivan, AMC's subject matter expert, was tasked with making PDA missions auditable. He collaborated with Goyette to tailor the blockchain solution to AMC's needs and secured leadership buy-in. Amarosa served as project manager during his time with AMC and worked alongside Goyette. He later transitioned to the 21st TSC, where he oversaw the pilot's execution in Europe, managing the process from asset arrival in Poland until handover to allies.



Other collaborators in the program included Dr. Imes Chiu from DLA, who leveraged existing AFRL infrastructure, facilitated the movement of DLA equipment globally and identified AKUA tags as the optimal tracking technology. Keith Scheffler, from AFRL, designed the multi-million-dollar blockchain infrastructure previously used by DLA. And Ken Frye, with AMC, led the pilot's execution from the port of Charleston to Poland, overseeing asset tagging and replication within Army systems of record for parallel testing. The AKUA tags are advanced commercial tracking devices.



The Army Reserve is playing a critical role in this initiative by providing subject matter expertise and ensuring senior leadership engagement. Goyette emphasized the importance of collaboration between active-duty forces and the Reserve in developing and implementing this technology.