College, career fair showcases post-graduation options for Camp Zama high school students

Photo By Noriko Kudo | A group of Zama Middle High School students receives a sticker from a representative at a booth at the College and Career Fair held March 6 in the ZMHS gymnasium.

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – A college and career fair held March 6 at Zama Middle High School offered students there a showcase of post-graduation job and education options.



The fair offered more than 40 booths in categories that included college, career, military and scholarship information. The students could visit any of the booths and ask the representatives questions and receive information.



Zyra Sanchez, a counselor at ZMHS, said the fair was a “one-stop shop” for students to have one-on-one conversations and connect with various professionals and gain insight into different academic programs, career options and workforce expectations.



“The college and career fair serves as a bridge for students to be equipped with knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their education and career paths,” Sanchez said.



There was a strong sense of engagement between the students and presenters, the counselor said. The fair succeeded in offering the students a wealth of opportunities, valuable insight, contact information, and a clearer vision of their academic and career goals, she said.



“Overall, the college and career fair were a great success,” Sanchez said. “It was an invaluable experience for them.”



Hannah Bolin, a junior at ZMHS, said the fair was for beneficial for everyone, but especially for any students who are still unsure of what they want to do to after graduating high school.



The event helped the students learn more about what options are available to them and gave them the information they needed to pursue those options, she added.



“This year’s event was much better than last year’s, with more booths, more information, and more participants,” Bolin said. “There are so many more people and a lot more talking and engaging.”