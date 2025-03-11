403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Han, Na-Yong – Logistics Readiness Center-North

Hometown:



Kyonggi-Do, South Korea



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



Five Years



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



Child and Youth Program Assistant



How long have you been in this position?



About one year



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I support staff with their computers and IT equipment. Manage user accounts, maintain inventory, and provide devices and guidance to users. My job involves with troubleshooting of technical issues and managing equipment lifecycle to ensure that all staff members can use their technology without interruptions.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I'm also responsible for preparing the documentation for IT equipment procurement. I perform office network assessments to verify connectivity and set up necessary equipment in new workspaces. When needed, I contact reliable resources to resolve issues. Additionally, I provide support to ensure the smooth operation of the Warrior Restaurant’s point of sale system.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-North?



One of my accomplishments at LRC-North was successfully coordinating the printer replacement and Windows 11 upgrade project last year.

Despite facing some challenges during the implementation, I managed to complete upgrading Window 11 smoothly, minimizing disruption to staff operations and ensuring everyone could quickly adapt to the new systems.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-North?



The joy and satisfaction that comes from achieving results together with great people.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I like to explore new coffee shops and bakeries in my free time.

