All paws on deck! U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay begins American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program

Photo By Emily McCamy | Apollo, an Australian Shepherd who is part of the American Red Cross Animal Visitation...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | Apollo, an Australian Shepherd who is part of the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program, gives a "high-five" to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lee Tranca during a visit to U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Jan. 22, 2025. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrian Cabalit and Tranca, both members of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, took a moment to enjoy the interaction with Apollo. Canine visitation at the hospital will become a recurring event beginning March 13, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Tongues – and tails – were wagging at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay as news traveled down the halls one paw at a time; it was official, the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program kicked off, Jan. 22, 2025.



The inaugural visit began in the command suite boardroom surprising staff members when Chief Nursing Officer, Cmdr. Rebeca Rodriguez, had one last piece of business to share with the commanding officer and executive staff. Rodriguez opened the door and announced the hospital’s first certified canine visitors; Isabel, Knox and Apollo.



“I was completely surprised,” said Naval Hospital Director, Capt. Tammy Servies. “I vaguely remember someone said something about a surprise when I came back from leave, but I had no idea what it was. As a huge fan of dogs, I was very excited.”



A memorandum of agreement between Defense Health Agency and the American Red Cross allows certified animal visitation teams to provide visits to hospitalized patients, staff, and others in military medical treatment facilities.



“Animals have proven to be very beneficial to mental health in many studies,” said Servies. “I’ve been to several other facilities with [certified] dogs and they really help out with stress. I was excited that the Red Cross was offering this same benefit for our facility and jumped on the chance.”



Rodriguez, oversaw the details of bringing the program to the hospital.



“One of the duties I am entrusted with is the advocacy of not just patients, but everyone under the hospital umbrella,” said Rodriguez. “Therapy animals have been proven to assist with PTSD, high blood pressure, and increase morale and genuine levity during and after visits. I advocated for this program as one of the small things that can have a huge impact during someone’s day. Plus, it absolutely helps that our CO is an avid supporter of animals and loves dogs!”



Rodriguez described her own experience when she was visited by one of the dogs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “Seeing the faces of patients and staff light up when Sully walked into a room was one of the best things. I witnessed sheer joy and could see and feel the tensions of the day melt away.”



Isabel, a 10-year-old Labrador retriever mix, is a certified therapy animal who frequently works with the Joint Stress Mitigation and Restoration Team (JSMART) at Joint Task Force Guantanamo. She has several handlers, but her owner and primary handler, Lt. Jyl Bean – a hospital employee assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay – accompanies her during hospital visits.



“Isabel and I went through her therapy training together. She was born for this work with her calm, soothing temperament,” said Bean. “She knows exactly how to bring comfort and connection to those who need it most and having her visit the hospital is just one more way she helps improve the well-being of our sailors.”



The handlers and their dogs toured through the hospital visiting with service members as Rodriguez discussed the areas where the dogs are welcome.



“The dogs are allowed to go into all areas that do not deal with food or sterility,” said Rodriguez. “If there is a request from staff or patients to avoid an area, we honor that request. The hope though is that they will spread their ‘pawsitive’ vibes throughout all areas of the hospital, including our outlying buildings.”



Patients are the focus and priority for the visits, but the healthcare providers benefit as well.



“The animal visitation program supports warfighter readiness by promoting mental health, reducing stress, and enhancing overall well-being,” said Cmdr. Derek Miletich, psychiatrist and behavioral health provider at the hospital.



“Interactions with certified therapy animals have been shown to lower blood pressure, improve mood, and alleviate anxiety—critical factors in maintaining focus and resilience,” Miletich added. “By providing emotional comfort and a sense of normalcy, the program helps service members and their families more optimally manage the challenges of military life, enabling them to remain mission-ready and perform at their best.”



The program can contribute to patient safety by promoting a calmer, more positive healing environment.



“Interacting with therapy animals has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress in patients, which can lower heart rates and blood pressure, supporting better recovery outcomes,” said Miletich. “A more relaxed state can also improve communication between patients and caregivers, creating a clearer understanding of medical instructions and treatment plans. Additionally, therapy animals can help improve emotional well-being, which is closely linked to adherence to treatment and overall patient cooperation, ultimately reducing the risk of complications.”



The animal visitation program has proven successful across several military treatment facilities.



“Walter Reed, Twenty-nine Palms, Camp Lejeune, San Diego, and Portsmouth have all seen success with having dogs aboard the campuses,” said Rodriguez. “Most recently the Navy has had dogs aboard deployed vessels to help combat emotional stressors while underway. 2023 saw the successful implementation of the Navy’s Expanded Operational Stress Control Canine pilot program with dogs aboard the USS Ford and USS Wasp.”



Hospital Corpsman Jacob Rivera Calvo, a recent accession to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, beamed with a smile when he saw the dogs enter the facility.

“It has been at least two months since I’ve seen a dog,” said Rivera Calvo, who spent the last several months at Hospital Corps “A” School after graduating “Boot Camp” at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes.



“Watching those dogs walk into Patient Centered Medical Home made my entire day,” Rivera Calvo said. “I really enjoyed spending some time petting Apollo and having a few minutes to relax and just smile.”



Regularly scheduled visits will begin March 13, 2025, and feature a rotation of certified dogs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is a community-based medical treatment facility affiliated with Defense Health Agency. The hospital provides health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 5,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly Special Category Residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.