Wisconsin National Guard in Papua New Guinea for State Partnership Program

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – Members of the Wisconsin National Guard received briefings from Papua New Guinea Defence Force senior leaders as part of the March 2025 Consolidated State Partnership Program Exchange.



This collaborative training with the PNGDF centers around four subject matter expert exchanges and over a dozen members of the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard.



“This exchange allows our Soldiers and Airmen to train face-to-face with the PNGDF, building lasting relationships that further the interest of both our nations,” said Wisconsin Adjutant General (Interim) Brigadier General David W. May.



The exchange will focus on civil engineering projects, medical care and treatment, base security, and communication strategies.



The SPP is a DOD security cooperation program managed by the National Guard Bureau and is intended to build partner capacity, improve interoperability, the partnership between our nations, and increase readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges.



As part of the State Partnership Program, the Wisconsin National Guard maintains an officer within U.S. Embassy Port Moresby to continuously develop the relationship with PNGDF. This year marks the 5th anniversary of the WING/PNGDF partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.12.2025 Story ID: 492679 Location: PORT MORESBY, PG