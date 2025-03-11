Captain James McDaniel - Heart of Resilience



FORT CARSON, Colo. – The Purple Heart, once known as the Badge of Military Merit, is awarded to U.S. military personnel after facing an injury or death during combat. It symbolizes sacrifice and selfless service to our country.



The U.S. Army honored Capt. James McDaniel, a provost marshal for 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during a Purple Heart ceremony on his birthday, March 11, 2025, at McNearney Hall, Fort Carson, Colorado. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, brigade commanders, family, friends and Soldiers from the Fort Carson community.



“Today, we recognize a great hero of our division,” said Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div., and Fort Carson, addressing the crowd at the ceremony. “His courageous actions, that exemplify the highest standards of military service, reflect the indomitable spirit of the American Soldier. His ability to remain calm and effective, even after being wounded, is an example of leadership and success on the battlefield.”



McDaniel’s award acknowledged his acts of bravery and courage while under enemy fire during his deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2012. Doyle presented the award, highlighting McDaniels remarkable resilience.



In July 2012, then-Spc. McDaniel served as a member of the Security Force Advisory and Assistance Team 25. Shortly after an insurgent attack on the Provincial Headquarters (PHQ) in Kandahar, Afghanistan, McDaniel suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the explosion. Despite this, he regained his focus and persevered through a moment of adversity, demonstrating remarkable fortitude during a critical time under enemy fire.



McDaniel’s actions were heroic, and due to obstacles he faced, the process to recognize his injuries and present the Purple Heart took nearly over a decade. His injuries, including a TBI along with cognitive and ocular issues, were not immediately apparent and required extensive therapy. Throughout this time, McDaniel remained steadfast in his commitment to both his fellow Soldiers and the mission.



“We are all in this together as a united front and no matter what you are going through, seek the assistance, seek the help and do not be afraid to take care of yourself,” said McDaniel.



McDaniel credited his team members for guiding him through the process of applying for the Purple Heart. Their encouragement and dedication were key to his successful application.



“Without their mentorship and unwavering loyalty, I would not be standing here before you today,” said McDaniel.



McDaniel’s perseverance and leadership were also noted by Capt. Martin R. Delaney III, assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Inf. Div., who served as McDaniel’s commander when he was a platoon leader.



“I am extremely proud of him, not just for this award, but for the officer he has become,” said Delaney. “It is inspiring to those of us around him that he continues to show everyone what doing the right thing gets you, which is ultimate success.”



McDaniel reflected on the significance of the Purple Heart, stating it’s a “bittersweet occasion” and a reminder of the sacrifices made by service members.



“The Purple Heart does not discriminate. No injury can be compared to another. Every service member wounded in action with some conviction – they were serving their country,” said McDaniel. “It is about the bonds that unite us from common understanding that together we stand, and together we endure.”



McDaniel’s journey is an example of the strength that lies within the Army, not just in our ability to fight, but in our determination and dedication to overcome challenges, unite as a team and care for one another.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2025 Date Posted: 03.12.2025 17:48 Story ID: 492672 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS , COLORADO, US Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain James McDaniel - Heart of Resilience, by PFC Stephany Becerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.