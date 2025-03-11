Fueling the Fight

Photo By Jorge Gomez | While this year's national theme of “Food Connects Us” celebrates the social...... read more read more Photo By Jorge Gomez | While this year's national theme of “Food Connects Us” celebrates the social aspects of nutrition, Fort Riley’s dietitians are emphasizing a more mission-focused message: nutrition as a critical component of warfighter lethality. On March 7, CPT Kaci Evans, chief of nutrition care division at Irwin Army Community Hospital, assembled nutrition professionals from across Fort Riley for a collaborative event highlighting the installation's numerous nutrition resources available to both Active-Duty servicemembers and their families. see less | View Image Page

While this year's national theme of “Food Connects Us” celebrates the social aspects of nutrition, Fort Riley’s dietitians are emphasizing a more mission-focused message: nutrition as a critical component of warfighter lethality.



“Nutrition isn't just about health—it's about combat effectiveness,” said CPT Kaci Evans, Chief of Nutrition Care Division at Irwin Army Community Hospital. “The food choices our Soldiers make directly impact their physical performance, mental resilience, and recovery times.”



On March 7, Evans assembled nutrition professionals from across Fort Riley for a collaborative event highlighting the installation's numerous nutrition resources available to both Active-Duty servicemembers and their families.



“Nutrition and health professionals including Registered Dietitians, Nutrition Care Specialists, and Health Educators are poised to assist warfighters and their families with achieving life-long health and wellness goals. Nutrition plays a key role in fostering physical and mental readiness, ultimately impacting warfighter performance and unit effectiveness,” Evans said. “As we enter the National Nutrition Month and Year of the Warrior, this is an excellent time to re-think your nutrition strategy for optimizing performance and enhancing well-being.”



Fort Riley offers an impressive array of nutrition services, all working in concert to support the Big Red One community:



Irwin Army Community Hospital Nutrition Clinic houses three Registered Dietitians serving both inpatient and outpatient Active Duty, dependents, and retirees. No referral is needed for outpatient appointments—service members and families can call 785-239-7644 directly to schedule a consultation.



Holistic Health & Fitness (H2F) teams are embedded in four Fort Riley brigades, each featuring both an Active Duty and civilian Dietitian. These teams also include physical therapists, occupational therapists, strength and conditioning coaches, and athletic trainers—all focused on helping Soldiers meet and exceed readiness standards.



Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) services are available at the ground floor office at IACH, where Dietitians provide specialized nutrition support for military families. Those interested can call 785-240-7019 to check eligibility or schedule an appointment.



Armed Forces Wellness Center (AFWC) offers numerous nutrition classes and individual appointments led by health educators. The center also provides resources for sleep optimization, stress management, and physical fitness—all essential components of the holistic warrior. Dependents and Active-Duty servicemembers can schedule appointments by calling 785-239-9355.



NUTRITION & YEAR OF THE WARRIOR



The timing of National Nutrition Month couldn't be better as the 1st Infantry Division prepares to launch its Year of the Warrior campaign on March 14, kicking off with a Division Run in which IACH personnel will participate.



“The Year of the Warrior is about recognizing and developing highly skilled, lethal warriors who embody the Big Red One legacy of excellence,” said Evans. “Nutrition is one of the key pillars of holistic health. We cannot effectively equip our troops without addressing what fuels them.”



Evans stressed that nutrition education goes beyond simply telling Soldiers what to eat.



“We're teaching warriors to view food as tactical fuel—specific nutrients at specific times for specific purposes,” she said. “Whether preparing for a physical training test, a field exercise, or combat deployment, consider your nutrition strategy for achieving maximum performance and promoting recovery. And if you need help, reach out to your nutrition teammates!”



Fort Riley's coordinated approach to nutrition services represents a significant resource for service members and families stationed at the installation.



“From individualized counseling to group classes, from tactical nutrition planning to family wellness—we have professionals ready to meet every nutrition need on this installation,” said Evans. “We are committed to fueling the health and readiness of our Soldiers, their families, and our retirees.”



For more information about nutrition services at Fort Riley, contact the IACH Nutrition Care Division at 785-239-7644.