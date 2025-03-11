AFSOC leadership visit Cannon AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, AFSOC command chief, visited Cannon Air Force Base, March 10, 2025 to emphasize the Steadfast Line’s role as part of the Air Force’s special operations component.



During the visit Conley and Green toured the base and discussed the importance of balancing current missions with future challenges focused on ensuring the unit is ready for both today’s operations and tomorrow’s requirements.



Conley emphasized the importance of readiness for both current and future operations, stressing that as global threats evolve, the Wing must be prepared for a range of missions, from ongoing operations to unexpected contingencies.



“Every problem we give you will be harder than the last one,” said Conley



Another area of focus during the visit was addressing Airmen's questions about their roles within the evolving AFSOC structure. Conley and Green engaged directly with Airmen, providing clarity on how changes might impact their responsibilities. They emphasized the importance of understanding these shifts and how each Airman’s role contributes to the success of the mission in a changing environment.



Conley and Green talked about AFSOC’s role in the last era of war and the importance of adaptability and being able to learn new ways to tackle challenges than past generations of Air Commandos have. Relevance through adaptation was a theme throughout the visit as they met with Airmen and talked about the qualities of Air Commandos across the command.



“Lethal, resilient Airmen with a winning attitude – that is the definition of an Air Commando,” said Green.



Developing Air Commandos and our team is a priority. The combination of competency, adaptability, and support for Airmen will help AFSOC stay competitive, remain relevant, and ready to win as we conquer upcoming challenges in a new operating environment.

