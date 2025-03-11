245th Air Traffic Control Squadron Redesignation Ceremony

Photo By Master Sgt. Megan Floyd | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Megan Floyd | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, attend a redesignation ceremony that transitioned the 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron to the 245th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2025. The 245th CAOS's expanded capabilities under this new designation will enhance the Air Force's ability to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd) see less | View Image Page

The 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron was redesignated to the 245th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron during a ceremony here, March 2, 2025.



“The 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron has a deep history within the 169th Fighter Wing. Since before Desert Storm, Airmen assigned to the 245th have answered the call to serve and have set the standard for excellence,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, deputy adjutant general, South Carolina National Guard. “This redesignation ceremony is about you and the legacy you are charged with creating. I implore you to use your wisdom, heart, and lean on your grit to ensure heritage endures for years to come.”



Historically, air traffic control squadrons like the 245th have focused on providing air traffic services, such as air traffic control, weather observation, and navigation aid maintenance, to support safe and efficient flight operations. However, with the changing nature of modern warfare and the increasing importance of expeditionary operations, the role of airfield management has expanded to include a broader range of responsibilities.



“The conversion to a combat airfield operations squadron signals a shift in focus toward providing tactical airfield management and support to combat operations,” said Lt. Col. Bradley Cline, 245th CAOS commander, during the redesignation ceremony.



This redesignation highlights the squadron's ability to adapt to the changing nature of modern warfare and provide critical support to combat operations. By transitioning to a combat airfield operations squadron, the 245th will play a key role in enabling the military to project airpower in a variety of environments, from established airbases to remote, expeditionary locations.



“Overall, the conversion of the 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron to the 245th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron represents a significant evolution in the squadron's role and responsibilities and demonstrates the military's commitment to providing effective and efficient airfield management support to combat operations,” said Cline.