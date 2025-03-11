The National Intrepid Center of Excellence is Open for Referrals of Patients with Traumatic Brain Injury

BETHESDA, MD, March 12, 2025─The National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center offers a multitude of services related to brain health for U.S. service members and veterans. Primary care providers both inside and outside the military health system can refer patients with a history of documented traumatic brain injury (TBI) or concern about the possibility of such an injury.



Service members with blast exposure with symptoms, even in the absence of diagnosed TBI, are also eligible to be treated at the NICoE. Military providers should refer patients who would benefit from services that address brain health, including cognitive rehabilitation, psychological health group education, wellness services, and a comprehensive sleep clinic.



Additionally, all Department of Defense beneficiaries─ service members, dependents, retirees, and dependents of retirees─ ages 18 to 64─ are eligible to be treated at the NICoE.



For service members inside the National Capital Region, provider referrals may be entered directly into MHS GENESIS by following these instructions:



• Under Referral Reason - write '6224 NICOE' and add request of service/evaluation

• Under Medical Services - select 'Brain Injury Medicine'

• Under Referral Order Type - select appropriate request

• Allow for 1-2 business days processing time. Patients can contact NICOE scheduling directly at (301) 319-3710.



For those being referred from outside the National Capital Region, the primary care provider should email the Referral Management Team. A team member will follow up on the request.



“When it comes to TBI, traditional treatment methods don’t always work,” said NICoE Director, COL. Shannon Ford. “Our specialized TBI inpatient and outpatient programs have proven effective in allowing our active-duty service members to return to their missions and helping all of our patients become the people they want to be.”



Media Contact: Rick Corrales

Public Affairs Officer, Office of Command Communications

Email: hector.r.corrales.civ@health.mil

Phone: (301) 400-0012



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the nation’s premier military medical facility. As a cornerstone of military medicine, it delivers world-class health care to active-duty service members, retirees, their families, and our nation’s leaders. Established in 2011 through the merger of the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, this hospital upholds a legacy of excellence in patient care, medical research, and training. With over 5,000 dedicated professionals, Walter Reed is committed to medical innovation, operational readiness, and the highest standards of service: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center—The President’s Hospital Since 1942.



NICoE provides world class medical, neurological, rehabilitative, behavioral health, advanced imaging and diagnostics, education, and complementary services to meet the whole person needs of warfighters impacted by TBI.

