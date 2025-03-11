Carrier Strike Group 12 holds Change of Command Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. – Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 held a change of command ceremony at the historic Pennsylvania House on Naval Station Norfolk, March 12, 2025.

Standing alongside family, friends, staff, and crew, Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta relieved Rear Admiral Thomas P. Moninger and assumed duties as commander, CSG-12.

Moninger, a native of Williamsburg, Virginia and Naval Academy graduate, assumed command in May 2024 and led the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) through its second work up cycle. Directing approximately 7,500 Sailors across 17 commands, he commanded the GRFCSG through multiple training exercises and evolutions in advance of their upcoming operational deployment.

“Serving as the commander of Carrier Strike Group Twelve and working with these outstanding major commanders has been one of the great highlights of my career,” said Moninger. “The professionalism, dedication, and resilience of the Sailors to enhance the overall readiness and lethality of the strike group are second to none, and I am proud of what we accomplished together.”

Vice Adm. John E. Gumbleton, Commander, Task Force 80, and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, served as the event’s guest speaker.

“I appreciate the leadership, attention to warfighting and passion Tom [RDML Moninger] demonstrated preparing the Gerald R. Ford Strike Group for her upcoming deployment. His efforts made Gerald R. Ford Strike Group more lethal and combat ready. I look forward to working with RDML Lanzilotta in his new capacity as the Commander of Gerald R. Ford Strike Group.”

Lanzilotta, a native of Long Island, New York, assumes command of CSG-12 following a career of leadership assignments including serving as the executive officer of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), commanding officer of USS Arlington (LPD 24), and commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

“We are here to do our nation’s work at sea. This carrier strike group will dominate in our area of responsibility, forcing our adversaries to think twice- by making it undeniable that we bring overwhelming power to bear and by being ready early”, said Lanzilotta.

CSG-12 is the immediate superior in command of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS McFaul (DDG 74), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

