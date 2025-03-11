Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Officer Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Officer is a gold, highly polished, metal insignia depicting the eagle, globe and anchor atop two crossed rifles on a background of ocean swells breaking on a sandy beach. The eagle, continents and rifles are highlighted with a highly polished silver finish.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 14:46
