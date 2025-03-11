Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Officer Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Officer is a gold, highly polished, metal insignia depicting...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Officer is a gold, highly polished, metal insignia depicting the eagle, globe and anchor atop two crossed rifles on a background of ocean swells breaking on a sandy beach. The eagle, continents and rifles are highlighted with a highly polished silver finish. see less | View Image Page

Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Officer is a gold, highly polished, metal insignia depicting the eagle, globe and anchor atop two crossed rifles on a background of ocean swells breaking on a sandy beach. The eagle, continents and rifles are highlighted with a highly polished silver finish.