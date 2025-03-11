Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.12.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) is a gold metal insignia with two oak leaf branches facing a silver circle centered on a gold fouled anchor inscribed with a silver three bladed propeller, on gold background overlaid on crossed U.S. Navy officer swords, rendered in gold. The tips of the propeller blades trisect the circle and the south facing blade is vertical.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 14:27
    This work, Engineering Duty Officer Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

