Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) is a gold metal insignia with two oak leaf branches facing a silver circle centered on a gold fouled anchor inscribed with a silver three bladed propeller, on gold background overlaid on crossed U.S. Navy officer swords, rendered in gold. The tips of the propeller blades trisect the circle and the south facing blade is vertical.
|03.12.2025
|03.12.2025 14:27
|492638
|US
|8
|0
Engineering Duty Officer Insignia, by Willie Kendrick