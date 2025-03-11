Marine Corps Combat Aircrew Insignia

Marine Corps Combat Aircrew (CAC) is a metal insignia. The metal insignia has silver wings, with a gold-colored circular shield with superimposed fouled anchor; the word "AIRCREW" in raised letters on a silver-colored background below the circular shield; above the shield is a silver-colored scroll. Gold stars, up to a total of three as merited, will be mounted on the silver scroll. A silver star may be worn in lieu of three gold stars.
