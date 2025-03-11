Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Combat Aircrew Insignia

    03.12.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Marine Corps Combat Aircrew (CAC) is a metal insignia. The metal insignia has silver wings, with a gold-colored circular shield with superimposed fouled anchor; the word "AIRCREW" in raised letters on a silver-colored background below the circular shield; above the shield is a silver-colored scroll. Gold stars, up to a total of three as merited, will be mounted on the silver scroll. A silver star may be worn in lieu of three gold stars.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025
    This work, Marine Corps Combat Aircrew Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

