Housing Made Simple for Service Members—Meet HOMES.mil

Photo By Jason Ragucci | HOMES.mil is an online platform designed to provide a safe and non-discriminatory...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | HOMES.mil is an online platform designed to provide a safe and non-discriminatory space for finding rental housing. It is open to all U.S. Service Members, including those in the Coast Guard, as well as DoD civilians, their families, and even Property Managers. While anyone can browse the site, only registered users can access detailed listings and landlord contact information. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Finding a home can be a challenge for Service Members and their families, but HOMES.mil is here to help. This official Department of Defense website was created to connect Service Members, their families, and DoD civilians with reliable housing options in their communities. Here's how it works and why it’s a game-changer for the military community.



What Is HOMES.mil?



HOMES.mil is an online platform designed to provide a safe and non-discriminatory space for finding rental housing. It is open to all U.S. Service Members, including those in the Coast Guard, as well as DoD civilians, their families, and even Property Managers. While anyone can browse the site, only registered users can access detailed listings and landlord contact information.



“It’s like ‘Zillow’ for the installation,” said Fort Bragg Housing Manager, Jessica Taylor. “HOMES.MIL is an exclusive site for owners to list their rentals.”



How to Use HOMES.mil



Public users can search HOMES.mil without creating an account, but registering unlocks more features. Service Members and DoD civilians can create accounts to view full property details, contact landlords, and print rental information. Registration follows strict DoD security guidelines to protect user information.

PMs must also register to list their properties. Their accounts need approval from local installation housing offices, which ensures that all listings meet DoD standards.



“Service members can have access to these exclusively listed inventories for military connected renters,” said Taylor. “These rentals have been visually inspected by our office.”



Features That Make Life Easier



HOMES.mil offers a variety of user-friendly features, including:

• Photo Uploads: Up to 10 photos can be added to each property listing.

• Google Maps: View listings on a map to find properties near your base.

• Property Comparison: Compare up to four listings side by side.

• Secure Data Storage: All user data is protected under DoD

Information Assurance rules.



Housing offices play a big role in keeping HOMES.mil up to date. They manage listings through a referral component to ensure that all the information is accurate and reliable.



What If You Need Help?



Forgot your password? No problem. HOMES.mil has a simple recovery process to get you back into your account. If a rental listing hasn't been updated in 90 days, the system sends reminders to PMs to keep the database current. And if you ever need assistance, the website's "HELP" link is just a click away.



A Resource You Can Trust



HOMES.mil is more than just a housing website—it’s a resource built specifically for the military community. By offering secure, accurate, and easy-to-use tools, HOMES.mil ensures that finding a home doesn’t have to be stressful. So, if you’re a Service Member, DoD civilian, or PM, check out HOMES.mil and take the first step toward finding your next home.



“We inspect to ensure these property listings meet standards established by DoD,” said Taylor. “Anyone using the site will receive the best quality of life housing options possible.”