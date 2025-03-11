Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Warfare Insignia

    Special Operations Warfare Insignia

    Photo By Willie Kendrick | Special Operations Warfare Insignia is a gold metal insignia, with the bow and...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Special Operations Warfare is a gold metal insignia, with the bow and superstructure of a modern naval warship with an ordnance disposal bomb over crossed lightning rays on one side, and a diving helmet over two tridents on the other.

    Special Operations Warfare Insignia
    Special Operations Warfare Insignia

    Special Operations Warfare Insignia

