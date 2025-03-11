Special Operations Warfare Insignia

Special Operations Warfare is a gold metal insignia, with the bow and superstructure of a modern naval warship with an ordnance disposal bomb over crossed lightning rays on one side, and a diving helmet over two tridents on the other.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 13:42
|Story ID:
|492630
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
