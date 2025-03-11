Surface Chaplain Officer Qualification Insignia is a gold metal device depicting the bow-on aspect of a warship on a background of ocean swells, beneath which is displayed a scroll banner with the Navy Chaplain Corps motto, “VOCATI AD SERVITIUM.”
