    Surface Chaplain Officer Qualification Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Surface Chaplain Officer Qualification Insignia is a gold metal device depicting the bow-on aspect of a warship on a background of ocean swells, beneath which is displayed a scroll banner with the Navy Chaplain Corps motto, “VOCATI AD SERVITIUM.”

