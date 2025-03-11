US, Tunisian and Senegalese EOD teams strengthen readiness through collaborative training

Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), join...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Joe Legros | Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), join Armed Forces of Senegal soldiers for a group photo while participating in an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) exchange in Bizerte, Tunisia, Jan. 13, 2025. During the exchange, SETAF-AF and Tunisia Armed Forces EOD personnel trained participants on critical EOD tasks, from identifying and neutralizing unexploded ordnance (UXO) to safely disposing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Each country brought its own expertise and perspective, making the training mutually beneficial leading into exercise African Lion coming up in April 2025. SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition, and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros) see less | View Image Page

TUNIS, Tunisia – A controlled detonation shakes the ground as a cloud of smoke rises over the training range. For explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, moments like these are routine, but their impact extends far beyond the range. These small, calculated explosions translate to safer communities and stronger partnerships across Africa.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) recently continued its long-standing collaboration with the Tunisian Armed Forces (TuAF) EOD teams, this time inviting the Armed Forces of Senegal (Forces armées du Sénégal, or FAS) EOD technicians to Tunisia for a trilateral exchange. The training emphasized interoperability, knowledge-sharing, and preparing for future joint missions, including exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25) coming up in April.



“This exchange was about more than just sharpening technical skills,” said U.S. Army Maj. Ian Bloomsburg, counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) deputy director, SETAF-AF C-IED fusion cell. “It was about strengthening trust and reinforcing the ties between three capable and committed EOD teams.”



The partnership between SETAF-AF and Tunisia’s EOD forces is built on years of engagement.



Tunisian technicians have participated in multiple U.S.-based training events, including the Raven’s Challenge at Camp Williams, Utah, and the 52nd Ordnance Group’s “EOD Team of the Year” competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. These experiences provide valuable insight into advanced EOD tactics while giving Tunisian teams the opportunity to test their skills against some of the best in the world.



Bringing Senegalese EOD technicians into the fold marks a significant step forward. The inclusion of a third partner force fosters regional cooperation and ensures that African-led solutions to explosive threats remain at the forefront.



Both Senegal and Tunisia will serve as host nations during AL25, demonstrating each nation’s commitment to promoting peace through military strength.



“We’re always looking for those EOD champions within partner forces—those who will take what they’ve learned and continue to build capability within their own ranks,” said U.S. Army SFC Beau Martindale, in charge of the SETAF-AF Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) program.



During the exchange, participants trained on critical EOD tasks, from identifying and neutralizing unexploded ordnance (UXO) to safely disposing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Each country brought its own expertise and perspective, making the training mutually beneficial.



“It’s not just about U.S. forces coming in and teaching,” said Martindale. “It’s a true exchange—our partners bring real-world experience that enhances how we all approach the EOD mission.”



The collaboration in Tunisia is just one example of SETAF-AF’s commitment to working alongside African partners to reduce the threat of explosive hazards. The upcoming AL25 exercise will provide another opportunity for these teams to operate together in a larger multinational environment, refining their ability to respond to real-world threats.



"This exchange is about more than improving technical skills," said Bloomsburg. "It was a venue to show the Senegalese Directorate of Engineers how other African nations have developed their EOD training capacity; that is, to give them a non-US example to emulate."



As SETAF-AF, Tunisia and Senegal continue building their EOD capabilities together, the impact extends beyond the battlefield—ensuring safer communities and stronger regional security for years to come.