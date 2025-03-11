Redefining Resilience: Behavioral Health in the Army

Courtesy Photo | Gabe, a therapy dog adopted by Josh Wierenga, a Behavioral Health Coordinator for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gabe, a therapy dog adopted by Josh Wierenga, a Behavioral Health Coordinator for the Michigan National Guard, plays a crucial role in helping service members open up and manage their mental health. Trained as a service dog, Gabe’s presence allows soldiers to feel more comfortable discussing their struggles, offering emotional support during behavioral health check-ins. Wierenga’s mission is to break the stigma surrounding mental health in the military, ensuring that soldiers know seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

LANSING, Mich—For years, service members have battled the stigma that seeking mental health support is a sign of weakness. Yet, in a profession where mental resilience is vital to mission success, reaching out for help is a powerful testament to a soldier’s strength.



That’s the message Josh Wierenga, a newly hired behavioral health coordinator for the Michigan National Guard and a U.S. Army veteran himself, is working to spread. For Wierenga, breaking the stigma surrounding mental health isn’t just a job; it’s a mission grounded in personal experience and the stories of others he’s encountered.



“I’ll never forget a conversation I had with a Vietnam veteran,” Wierenga recalled. “He fought at Hamburger Hill, and when he finally sought help, he was told his experiences were ‘nonsense.’”



That conversation deeply affected Wierenga, inspiring him to become the person who helps veterans and current service members feel heard and find strength in their stories.



Helping soldiers feel heard is where Wierenga’s role comes in. In the Army, behavioral health supports soldiers’ mental, emotional, and social well-being. It provides resources like counseling, resilience training, and stress management techniques. When soldiers need additional help, behavioral health specialists are there to connect them with therapists, ensuring they get the care necessary to stay mentally strong.



“Our role is about prevention and readiness. You don’t need a diagnosis to talk to us. We’re here for soldiers who feel overwhelmed, unsure, or simply need someone to listen,” Wierenga explained. “We’re like medics for the mind.”



He likened it to treating a sprained ankle. “If you hurt your ankle, you take ibuprofen and ice it. Behavioral health is the same; our job is to help you recover before the injury worsens.”



For Wierenga, breaking down barriers means meeting soldiers where they are, sometimes literally. Whether through casual conversations in the unit or leadership-requested check-ins, Wierenga makes himself available. Sometimes, those conversations happen over the phone, sometimes in person, and often with a wagging tail.



Gabe, a therapy dog adopted by Wierenga from a veteran who passed away, has become an invaluable companion during these visits. Trained as a service dog, Gabe helps soldiers open up in ways they might not otherwise.



“He’s amazing,” Wierenga said. “Gabe can sense when someone’s upset. He’ll nudge their leg or drop a ball at their feet to get them moving. I’ve seen soldiers open up while playing fetch with him. It’s incredible how movement and connection can unlock emotions.”



Beyond professional support, Wierenga emphasized practical strategies for maintaining mental well-being. He encourages soldiers to use his “Four R’s” approach when feeling overwhelmed: Recognize, Retreat, Relax, and Return. This simple yet powerful technique empowers soldiers to manage stress independently, complementing the behavioral health support they receive.



“Recognizing when you’re overwhelmed is the hardest part,” he said. “Once you notice it, step back, even for just a few minutes. Relax, walk, visualize your favorite place, or practice slow breathing. Then, return to the task when you’re calmer.”



Wierenga stressed that leadership is crucial in creating environments that foster healthy stress management.



“We’re great at pushing hard in the military,” he noted. “But sometimes, leaders forget to give their teams space to recover. In garrison, why have four hours of nonstop meetings? When you can, give your team a chance to reset.”



For Wierenga, the ultimate goal is to help soldiers understand that seeking mental health support isn’t a sign of failure; it’s a strategy for success.



“Your brain is like a muscle,” he explained. “If you don’t take care of it, unhealthy coping mechanisms become your default. It is all about strengthening mental pathways. Even talking to someone or taking time to breathe is a way to build healthy habits and resilience.”



A cornerstone of Wierenga’s philosophy is that soldiers facing grief, family struggles, or the daily pressures of military life do not have to do it alone.



“Most times, people just need someone to listen,” he said. “I’ve had soldiers tell me, ‘Thank you; I just needed to get that off my chest.’ That’s powerful. It’s all about giving them space to be heard.”



Wierenga has witnessed a dramatic shift in the military’s approach to mental health.



“When I talk to leaders now, they’re actively checking in on their soldiers,” he said. “Company commanders are calling me to say, ‘I referred this soldier, and I just want to make sure they’re okay.’ That’s a huge cultural shift.”



Confidentiality remains a cornerstone of this process, ensuring soldiers can speak freely without fear of judgment. However, if necessary, a profile may be created as part of a formal assessment for ongoing care. While still protected under strict confidentiality, limited information may be shared with a commander to facilitate appropriate support without disclosing specifics.



“I always let the soldier know who will see their information and what it means for their privacy,” Wierenga explained. “If they need a profile, we can’t share specifics with the commander, we just give general information on how they can provide support.”



This transparency helps soldiers understand the boundaries of confidentiality, empowering them to reach out when needed.



Wierenga also emphasizes that soldiers will always be connected with trusted military providers who understand the unique challenges of service members.



“We’re here to connect them (soldiers) with the right resources,” he stated. “Our role is about prevention, readiness, and ensuring soldiers get the support they need before things get worse.”



For Wierenga, the growing wave of leaders open to mental health discussions, along with specialists like him who are ready to listen and break the stigma, is creating a stronger, healthier force.



“No matter the struggle, no matter how serious something feels—it’s always worth talking to someone. Always.”



Service members can learn more about behavioral health in the National Guard here: https://minationalguard.dodlive.mil/Resources/Behavioral-Health/ or reach out to Josh at joshua.e.wieringa.civ@army.mil.