Sustainment to take center stage at AUSA Global Force Symposium

Courtesy Photo | LTG Mohan visited the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LTG Mohan visited the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California during the last week of January to see the Army’s Operational Readiness Program first-hand. An Organic Industrial Base fly-away team from Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command is at NTC to repair tactical vehicles while also training maintainers from the 1st Infantry Division. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Experts from around the Army and industry will come together to address what the service is doing for “Driving Continuous Transformation of Ready Combat Formations” during the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exhibition, Mar. 25-27 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.



The symposium will feature a variety of in-depth discussions including an Army Materiel Command-lead contemporary military forum on “Transformation in Contact - Sustainment” March 26 at 8:30 a.m. CDT, highlighting how the Army is developing innovative methods to rapidly deliver logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness for tomorrow’s future operating environment.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of AMC, will provide keynote remarks ahead of the CMF. He will highlight the Army's ongoing efforts to rapidly adapt and integrate new technologies and tactics into a unit’s sustainment operations that will allow them to adjust and improve their logistical support on the battlefield in real-time.



“Continuous transformation enables our Army to remain dominant against rapidly evolving and emerging threats,” explained Mohan.



Mohan's remarks will center on the Army's ongoing efforts to enhance the readiness of combat formations, including how the sustainment enterprise is leveraging advanced manufacturing, tele-maintenance and the operational readiness program, along with other initiatives, to get capabilities into the hands of Soldiers.



“As the Army continues to modernize, predictive sustainment and analytics are the future of our enterprise,” Mohan said about the critical role of data analytics and emerging technologies in enabling precision sustainment and predictive logistics.



The sustainment enterprise is implementing process, materiel, doctrine and organizational improvements to enable transformation at echelon. To discuss those initiatives, panelists include Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general for Combined Arms Support Command; Brig. Gen. Shane Upton, director of the Contested Logistics Cross-Functional Team; Col. Christopher Johnson, commander of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade; Shon Manasco, senior counselor Palantir; and retired Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson, GM Defense vice president of business. The forum will be moderated by retired Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, former AMC deputy commanding general.



To view the sustainment panel and other AUSA Global Force Symposium events, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ausaglobal.