NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Grounds Maintenance Services Contract at NSA Crane and Lake Glendora Test Facility in Indiana

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded BjD Resourcing LLC, Newhall, California, a $14,289,061 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with recurring and non-recurring services for grounds maintenance services at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane, Indiana and the Lake Glendora Test Facility, located northwest of the NSA Crane main site in Sullivan, Indiana.



Work will be performed at Crane, Indiana, and Sullivan, Indiana, which is anticipated to be completed by March 2030.



Fiscal year (FY) 2025 Army working capital funds in the amount of $919,459 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current FY; FY 2025 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $635,410 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current FY; and FY 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $563,480 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with two offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-D-2529).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



