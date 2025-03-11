Air Force Medical Service announces 2024 Award Winners

The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.



The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support we provide to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We also applaud the colleagues, teammates and families whose tireless support and dedication allowed our winners to shine.



Congratulations to all the award recipients who represent the many outstanding professionals that make up the Air Force Medical Service and ensure we deliver “Trusted Care Anywhere!”



Individual Awards:



USAF Health Care Administrator of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Elisabeth J. Page-Pettiway

1 SOHCOS/SGSR, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC



USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award

Lt Col Candace F. Lucas

60 MDSS/CC, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year

Ms. Brittany L. Roberson

51 MDG/SGSX, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF



USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Taneyea R. Cooley

15 MDG/SGXW, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF



USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category

Maj Elizabeth M. Trahan

96 OMRS/SGXW, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category

Capt Sari R. Normile

7 OMRS/SGXM, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC



USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category

Maj Jenell Brown

HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA/SG, Ramstein AB, USAFE



USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year

Dr. Katelyn M. Hutchison

375 OMRS/SGXH, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year

Ms. Jessica Le

28 OMRS/SGXM, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC



USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year

Maj Lee A. Paschen

381 TRS/IPAP, Ft Sam Houston, TX, AETC



USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year

Maj Geoffrey R. Johnston

18 MDG/SGD, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Dental Educator of the Year

Lt Col Casey M. Slack

316 DS/SGDR, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW



USAF Dental Civilian of the Year

Mr. Timothy B. McGee

21 DS, Peterson SFB, CO, AFMC



USAF Health Services Management Airman of the Year

SrA Jack C. Brown

97 MDG, Altus AFB, OK, AETC



USAF Health Services Management NCO of the Year

TSgt Michael Velez-Grieco

628 MDG, Joint Base Charleston, SC, AMC



USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year

SSgt Jemell M. Berry

460 HCOS/SGGM, Buckley AFB, CO, AFMC



USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year

TSgt Sha'Leah S. Paul

20 MDG/SGGM, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC



USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year

SrA Noah D. McMasters

55 MDSS/SGSM, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC



USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year

TSgt Russell Nickolas L. Hires

88 MDSS/SGSM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year

SSgt Angel De Jesus E. Perez

30 OMRS/SGXB, Vandenberg SFB, CA, AFMC



USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year

TSgt Timothy J. Roxas

412 OMRS/SGXB, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC



USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year

SrA Zaryah L. Dixon

31 OMRS/SGXW, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year

TSgt Malachi S. Speller

2 OMRS/SGXW, Barksdale AFB, LA, AFGSC



USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year

SrA Izaiah A. Hester

96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year

SSgt Shykeria M. Anderson

96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Public Health Airman of the Year

SrA Serenity F. Hill

15 MDG/SGXM, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF



USAF Public Health NCO of the Year

TSgt Veronica S.Stalvey

97 MDG/SGXM, Altus AFB, OK, AETC



USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year

SrA Maggie R. Heaps

88 HCOS/SGGX, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year

TSgt Charley R. Smith

59 MDSP/SGMS, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year

SrA Bradley R. Lang

673 MDG/SGXH, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF



USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year

TSgt Cody A. Sipple

633 OMRS/SGXY, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC



USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year

SrA Behula A. Asuncion Avila

55 HCOS/SGGF, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC



USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year

TSgt Brandon W. Henegar

56 MDG/SGXF, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC



USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year

SrA Chekara D. Bryant

959 SGCS/SGCP, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC



USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year

TSgt Jeremey W. McCane

10 SGCS/MSGS, USAFA, CO, USAFA



USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year

SrA Hiyori Hasegawa

377 HCOS/SGGD, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC



USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year

MSgt Robert C. Tatum

42 HCOS/SGGD, Maxwell AFB, AL, AETC



USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year

SrA Shanterria D. Dewberry

59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC



USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year

TSgt Cole T. Sechrest

959 CSPS/SG06, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC



USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year

SrA Angela L. Escobar Tobar

7 HCOS/SGGL, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC



USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year

TSgt Christina A. Slaton

20 MDG/SGGL, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC



USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year

SrA Josselyn G. Munoz

316 OMRS/SGXE, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW



USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year

SSgt Carlneesha C. Robinson

20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC



USAF Dental Airman of the Year

SrA Jonathan D. Amaro

45 OMRS/SGXD, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Dental NCO of the Year

TSgt ReenaMelinda S. Quintanilla

381 TRS/TXXWAD, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC



USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award

MSgt Antwan R. Williams

633 OMRS/SGXF, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC



USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award

MSgt Mathew M. Footit

28 OMRS/SEL, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC



USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award

MSgt Christopher F. Arzola

1 SOHCOS/SGGA, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC



USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award

MSgt Jet M. Nesle

18 MDG/SGD, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Company Grade Physician of the Year

Capt Kevin D. Anderson

37 Bomb Sq/SME, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC



USAF Field Grade Physician of the Year

Maj Julie A. Creech-Organ

375 HCOS/SGGF, Scott AFB, IL, AMC



USAF Chief of Aerospace Medicine of the Year Award

Lt Col Daniel T. Truscott

52 MDG/SGPF, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year

Lt Col Ashley J. Fukuoka

374 MDG/SGH, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Academic Physician of the Year Award

Lt Col David A. Lindholm

AFELM Medical DoD, DHHQ, Falls Church, VA AFDW



USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award – Company Grade Nurse of the Year

Capt Sarah A. Juhasz

959 IPTS/SGIC2, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC



USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award – Field Grade Nurse of the Year

Maj Amanda J. Anderson

412 MDG/SGHH, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC



USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year – Company Grade Category

Capt John D. Rossi

27 SOMRS/SGXW, Cannon AFB, NM, AFSOC



USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year – Field Grade Category

Maj Daniel B. Williams

60 HCOS/SGGH, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year

Ms. Marissa A. Monahan

10 HCOS/SGOM, USAFA, CO, USAFA



USAF Outstanding Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award

Lt Col Paige A. Warren

31 MDG/SGNE, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award

Maj Angie D. Dendy

51 MDG/SGNE, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF



USAF Nursing Educator of the Year

Maj Kristina M. Coughlin

711 HPW/USAFSAM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC



USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award

Ms. Esperanza A. Griego

27 SOMRS/SGXE, Cannon AFB, NM, AFSOC



USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award

Mr. Richard C. Bullock

14 HCOS/SGXX, Columbus AFB, MS, AETC



USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award

Dr. Laura L. Simpkins

2 OMRS/SGXW, Barksdale AFB, LA, AFGSC



USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award

Dr. Liem M. Phan

60 MDG/SGSE, Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Competent Medical Authority (CMA) of the Year

Maj Ashley M. Ertel

7 OMRS/SGXW, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC



USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program MTF Monitor/Technician of the Year

TSgt Halie R. Gonzalez

5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC



Team Awards:



USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year

56 MDG/SGSM, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC



USAF Resource Management Team of the Year

1 SOHCOS/SGSR, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC



USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year

673 MDSS/SGSI, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF



USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year

1 SOMDG TRICARE Operations & Patient Administration Flight, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC



USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year

Medical Readiness Training Center, JBSA-Camp Bullis, TX, AETC



USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year

99 MDG/SGOE, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC



USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year

36 MDG/Diagnostics and Therapeutics Flight, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF



USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year

7 OMRS/Dental Flight, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC



USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year

374 DS, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF



USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year

96 DS, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC



USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year

5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, TX, AFGSC



USAF Outstanding Operational Team of the Year

621 AMOS, Aeromedical Evacuation Control Team, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, AMC



USAF Outstanding Medical Home Award

31 MDG, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE



USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program

86 AES/AECM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE



USAF Surgeon General Hospital of the Year

60 MDG/David Grant Medical Center (DGMC), Travis AFB, CA, AMC



USAF Surgeon General Clinic of the Year

36 MDG, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF

