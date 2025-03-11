Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Medical Service announces 2024 Award Winners

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Medical Service   

    The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.

    The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support we provide to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We also applaud the colleagues, teammates and families whose tireless support and dedication allowed our winners to shine.

    Congratulations to all the award recipients who represent the many outstanding professionals that make up the Air Force Medical Service and ensure we deliver “Trusted Care Anywhere!”

    Individual Awards:

    USAF Health Care Administrator of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Elisabeth J. Page-Pettiway
    1 SOHCOS/SGSR, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC

    USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award
    Lt Col Candace F. Lucas
    60 MDSS/CC, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year
    Ms. Brittany L. Roberson
    51 MDG/SGSX, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF

    USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Taneyea R. Cooley
    15 MDG/SGXW, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF

    USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Maj Elizabeth M. Trahan
    96 OMRS/SGXW, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category
    Capt Sari R. Normile
    7 OMRS/SGXM, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC

    USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category
    Maj Jenell Brown
    HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA/SG, Ramstein AB, USAFE

    USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year
    Dr. Katelyn M. Hutchison
    375 OMRS/SGXH, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year
    Ms. Jessica Le
    28 OMRS/SGXM, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC

    USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year
    Maj Lee A. Paschen
    381 TRS/IPAP, Ft Sam Houston, TX, AETC

    USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year
    Maj Geoffrey R. Johnston
    18 MDG/SGD, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Dental Educator of the Year
    Lt Col Casey M. Slack
    316 DS/SGDR, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW

    USAF Dental Civilian of the Year
    Mr. Timothy B. McGee
    21 DS, Peterson SFB, CO, AFMC

    USAF Health Services Management Airman of the Year
    SrA Jack C. Brown
    97 MDG, Altus AFB, OK, AETC

    USAF Health Services Management NCO of the Year
    TSgt Michael Velez-Grieco
    628 MDG, Joint Base Charleston, SC, AMC

    USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year
    SSgt Jemell M. Berry
    460 HCOS/SGGM, Buckley AFB, CO, AFMC

    USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year
    TSgt Sha'Leah S. Paul
    20 MDG/SGGM, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC

    USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year
    SrA Noah D. McMasters
    55 MDSS/SGSM, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC

    USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year
    TSgt Russell Nickolas L. Hires
    88 MDSS/SGSM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year
    SSgt Angel De Jesus E. Perez
    30 OMRS/SGXB, Vandenberg SFB, CA, AFMC

    USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year
    TSgt Timothy J. Roxas
    412 OMRS/SGXB, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC

    USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year
    SrA Zaryah L. Dixon
    31 OMRS/SGXW, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year
    TSgt Malachi S. Speller
    2 OMRS/SGXW, Barksdale AFB, LA, AFGSC

    USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year
    SrA Izaiah A. Hester
    96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year
    SSgt Shykeria M. Anderson
    96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Public Health Airman of the Year
    SrA Serenity F. Hill
    15 MDG/SGXM, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF

    USAF Public Health NCO of the Year
    TSgt Veronica S.Stalvey
    97 MDG/SGXM, Altus AFB, OK, AETC

    USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year
    SrA Maggie R. Heaps
    88 HCOS/SGGX, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year
    TSgt Charley R. Smith
    59 MDSP/SGMS, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year
    SrA Bradley R. Lang
    673 MDG/SGXH, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF

    USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year
    TSgt Cody A. Sipple
    633 OMRS/SGXY, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC

    USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year
    SrA Behula A. Asuncion Avila
    55 HCOS/SGGF, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC

    USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year
    TSgt Brandon W. Henegar
    56 MDG/SGXF, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC

    USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year
    SrA Chekara D. Bryant
    959 SGCS/SGCP, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC

    USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year
    TSgt Jeremey W. McCane
    10 SGCS/MSGS, USAFA, CO, USAFA

    USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year
    SrA Hiyori Hasegawa
    377 HCOS/SGGD, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC

    USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year
    MSgt Robert C. Tatum
    42 HCOS/SGGD, Maxwell AFB, AL, AETC

    USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year
    SrA Shanterria D. Dewberry
    59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC

    USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year
    TSgt Cole T. Sechrest
    959 CSPS/SG06, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC

    USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year
    SrA Angela L. Escobar Tobar
    7 HCOS/SGGL, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC

    USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year
    TSgt Christina A. Slaton
    20 MDG/SGGL, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC

    USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year
    SrA Josselyn G. Munoz
    316 OMRS/SGXE, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW

    USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year
    SSgt Carlneesha C. Robinson
    20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC

    USAF Dental Airman of the Year
    SrA Jonathan D. Amaro
    45 OMRS/SGXD, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Dental NCO of the Year
    TSgt ReenaMelinda S. Quintanilla
    381 TRS/TXXWAD, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC

    USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award
    MSgt Antwan R. Williams
    633 OMRS/SGXF, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC

    USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award
    MSgt Mathew M. Footit
    28 OMRS/SEL, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC

    USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award
    MSgt Christopher F. Arzola
    1 SOHCOS/SGGA, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC

    USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award
    MSgt Jet M. Nesle
    18 MDG/SGD, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Company Grade Physician of the Year
    Capt Kevin D. Anderson
    37 Bomb Sq/SME, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC

    USAF Field Grade Physician of the Year
    Maj Julie A. Creech-Organ
    375 HCOS/SGGF, Scott AFB, IL, AMC

    USAF Chief of Aerospace Medicine of the Year Award
    Lt Col Daniel T. Truscott
    52 MDG/SGPF, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year
    Lt Col Ashley J. Fukuoka
    374 MDG/SGH, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Academic Physician of the Year Award
    Lt Col David A. Lindholm
    AFELM Medical DoD, DHHQ, Falls Church, VA AFDW

    USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award – Company Grade Nurse of the Year
    Capt Sarah A. Juhasz
    959 IPTS/SGIC2, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC

    USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award – Field Grade Nurse of the Year
    Maj Amanda J. Anderson
    412 MDG/SGHH, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC

    USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year – Company Grade Category
    Capt John D. Rossi
    27 SOMRS/SGXW, Cannon AFB, NM, AFSOC

    USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year – Field Grade Category
    Maj Daniel B. Williams
    60 HCOS/SGGH, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year
    Ms. Marissa A. Monahan
    10 HCOS/SGOM, USAFA, CO, USAFA

    USAF Outstanding Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award
    Lt Col Paige A. Warren
    31 MDG/SGNE, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award
    Maj Angie D. Dendy
    51 MDG/SGNE, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF

    USAF Nursing Educator of the Year
    Maj Kristina M. Coughlin
    711 HPW/USAFSAM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award
    Ms. Esperanza A. Griego
    27 SOMRS/SGXE, Cannon AFB, NM, AFSOC

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award
    Mr. Richard C. Bullock
    14 HCOS/SGXX, Columbus AFB, MS, AETC

    USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award
    Dr. Laura L. Simpkins
    2 OMRS/SGXW, Barksdale AFB, LA, AFGSC

    USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award
    Dr. Liem M. Phan
    60 MDG/SGSE, Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Competent Medical Authority (CMA) of the Year
    Maj Ashley M. Ertel
    7 OMRS/SGXW, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC

    USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program MTF Monitor/Technician of the Year
    TSgt Halie R. Gonzalez
    5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC

    Team Awards:

    USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year
    56 MDG/SGSM, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC

    USAF Resource Management Team of the Year
    1 SOHCOS/SGSR, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC

    USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year
    673 MDSS/SGSI, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF

    USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year
    1 SOMDG TRICARE Operations & Patient Administration Flight, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC

    USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year
    Medical Readiness Training Center, JBSA-Camp Bullis, TX, AETC

    USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year
    99 MDG/SGOE, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC

    USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year
    36 MDG/Diagnostics and Therapeutics Flight, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF

    USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year
    7 OMRS/Dental Flight, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC

    USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year
    374 DS, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF

    USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year
    96 DS, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC

    USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year
    5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, TX, AFGSC

    USAF Outstanding Operational Team of the Year
    621 AMOS, Aeromedical Evacuation Control Team, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, AMC

    USAF Outstanding Medical Home Award
    31 MDG, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE

    USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program
    86 AES/AECM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE

    USAF Surgeon General Hospital of the Year
    60 MDG/David Grant Medical Center (DGMC), Travis AFB, CA, AMC

    USAF Surgeon General Clinic of the Year
    36 MDG, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF

