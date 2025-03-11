Air Force Medical Service announces 2024 Award Winners

The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards. The awards include both individual and team awards.
The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support we provide to the Department of the Air Force and Combatant Commanders. We also applaud the colleagues, teammates and families whose tireless support and dedication allowed our winners to shine.
Congratulations to all the award recipients who represent the many outstanding professionals that make up the Air Force Medical Service and ensure we deliver “Trusted Care Anywhere!”
Individual Awards:
USAF Health Care Administrator of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Elisabeth J. Page-Pettiway
1 SOHCOS/SGSR, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC
USAF Medical Service Corps Commitment to Service Award
Lt Col Candace F. Lucas
60 MDSS/CC, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Medical Service Corps Civilian of the Year
Ms. Brittany L. Roberson
51 MDG/SGSX, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF
USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Taneyea R. Cooley
15 MDG/SGXW, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF
USAF Biomedical Clinician of the Year - Field Grade Category
Maj Elizabeth M. Trahan
96 OMRS/SGXW, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Company Grade Category
Capt Sari R. Normile
7 OMRS/SGXM, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC
USAF Biomedical Specialist of the Year - Field Grade Category
Maj Jenell Brown
HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA/SG, Ramstein AB, USAFE
USAF Biomedical Clinician Civilian of the Year
Dr. Katelyn M. Hutchison
375 OMRS/SGXH, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Biomedical Specialist Civilian of the Year
Ms. Jessica Le
28 OMRS/SGXM, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC
USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Educator of the Year
Maj Lee A. Paschen
381 TRS/IPAP, Ft Sam Houston, TX, AETC
USAF Clinical Dentist of the Year
Maj Geoffrey R. Johnston
18 MDG/SGD, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Dental Educator of the Year
Lt Col Casey M. Slack
316 DS/SGDR, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW
USAF Dental Civilian of the Year
Mr. Timothy B. McGee
21 DS, Peterson SFB, CO, AFMC
USAF Health Services Management Airman of the Year
SrA Jack C. Brown
97 MDG, Altus AFB, OK, AETC
USAF Health Services Management NCO of the Year
TSgt Michael Velez-Grieco
628 MDG, Joint Base Charleston, SC, AMC
USAF Medical Materiel Airman of the Year
SSgt Jemell M. Berry
460 HCOS/SGGM, Buckley AFB, CO, AFMC
USAF Medical Materiel NCO of the Year
TSgt Sha'Leah S. Paul
20 MDG/SGGM, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC
USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician Airman of the Year
SrA Noah D. McMasters
55 MDSS/SGSM, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC
USAF Biomedical Equipment Technician NCO of the Year
TSgt Russell Nickolas L. Hires
88 MDSS/SGSM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering Airman of the Year
SSgt Angel De Jesus E. Perez
30 OMRS/SGXB, Vandenberg SFB, CA, AFMC
USAF Base Bioenvironmental Engineering NCO of the Year
TSgt Timothy J. Roxas
412 OMRS/SGXB, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC
USAF Mental Health Airman of the Year
SrA Zaryah L. Dixon
31 OMRS/SGXW, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Mental Health NCO of the Year
TSgt Malachi S. Speller
2 OMRS/SGXW, Barksdale AFB, LA, AFGSC
USAF Diet Therapy Airman of the Year
SrA Izaiah A. Hester
96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Diet Therapy NCO of the Year
SSgt Shykeria M. Anderson
96 MDSS/SGSN, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Public Health Airman of the Year
SrA Serenity F. Hill
15 MDG/SGXM, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, PACAF
USAF Public Health NCO of the Year
TSgt Veronica S.Stalvey
97 MDG/SGXM, Altus AFB, OK, AETC
USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner Airman of the Year
SrA Maggie R. Heaps
88 HCOS/SGGX, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Respiratory Care Practitioner NCO of the Year
TSgt Charley R. Smith
59 MDSP/SGMS, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Physical Medicine Airman of the Year
SrA Bradley R. Lang
673 MDG/SGXH, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF
USAF Physical Medicine NCO of the Year
TSgt Cody A. Sipple
633 OMRS/SGXY, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC
USAF Aerospace Medicine Airman of the Year
SrA Behula A. Asuncion Avila
55 HCOS/SGGF, Offutt AFB, NE, ACC
USAF Aerospace Medicine NCO of the Year
TSgt Brandon W. Henegar
56 MDG/SGXF, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC
USAF Surgical Service Airman of the Year
SrA Chekara D. Bryant
959 SGCS/SGCP, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC
USAF Surgical Service NCO of the Year
TSgt Jeremey W. McCane
10 SGCS/MSGS, USAFA, CO, USAFA
USAF Pharmacy Technician Airman of the Year
SrA Hiyori Hasegawa
377 HCOS/SGGD, Kirtland AFB, NM, AFGSC
USAF Pharmacy Technician NCO of the Year
MSgt Robert C. Tatum
42 HCOS/SGGD, Maxwell AFB, AL, AETC
USAF Diagnostic Imaging Airman of the Year
SrA Shanterria D. Dewberry
59 RSQ/SGQQ, JBSA-Lackland, TX, AETC
USAF Diagnostic Imaging NCO of the Year
TSgt Cole T. Sechrest
959 CSPS/SG06, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC
USAF Laboratory Airman of the Year
SrA Angela L. Escobar Tobar
7 HCOS/SGGL, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC
USAF Laboratory NCO of the Year
TSgt Christina A. Slaton
20 MDG/SGGL, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC
USAF Ophthalmic Airman of the Year
SrA Josselyn G. Munoz
316 OMRS/SGXE, Joint Base Andrews, MD, AFDW
USAF Ophthalmic NCO of the Year
SSgt Carlneesha C. Robinson
20 OMRS/SGXE, Shaw AFB, SC, ACC
USAF Dental Airman of the Year
SrA Jonathan D. Amaro
45 OMRS/SGXD, Patrick SFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Dental NCO of the Year
TSgt ReenaMelinda S. Quintanilla
381 TRS/TXXWAD, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC
USAF SNCO Operational Medicine Excellence Award
MSgt Antwan R. Williams
633 OMRS/SGXF, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, ACC
USAF SNCO Organizational Management Excellence Award
MSgt Mathew M. Footit
28 OMRS/SEL, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC
USAF SNCO Clinical Support Excellence Award
MSgt Christopher F. Arzola
1 SOHCOS/SGGA, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC
USAF Medical Service SNCO Leadership Award
MSgt Jet M. Nesle
18 MDG/SGD, Kadena AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Company Grade Physician of the Year
Capt Kevin D. Anderson
37 Bomb Sq/SME, Ellsworth AFB, SD, AFGSC
USAF Field Grade Physician of the Year
Maj Julie A. Creech-Organ
375 HCOS/SGGF, Scott AFB, IL, AMC
USAF Chief of Aerospace Medicine of the Year Award
Lt Col Daniel T. Truscott
52 MDG/SGPF, Spangdahlem AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Chief of the Medical Staff of the Year
Lt Col Ashley J. Fukuoka
374 MDG/SGH, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Academic Physician of the Year Award
Lt Col David A. Lindholm
AFELM Medical DoD, DHHQ, Falls Church, VA AFDW
USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award – Company Grade Nurse of the Year
Capt Sarah A. Juhasz
959 IPTS/SGIC2, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, TX, AETC
USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award – Field Grade Nurse of the Year
Maj Amanda J. Anderson
412 MDG/SGHH, Edwards AFB, CA, AFMC
USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year – Company Grade Category
Capt John D. Rossi
27 SOMRS/SGXW, Cannon AFB, NM, AFSOC
USAF Privileged Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year – Field Grade Category
Maj Daniel B. Williams
60 HCOS/SGGH, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Civilian Nurse of the Year
Ms. Marissa A. Monahan
10 HCOS/SGOM, USAFA, CO, USAFA
USAF Outstanding Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award
Lt Col Paige A. Warren
31 MDG/SGNE, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Force Development Award
Maj Angie D. Dendy
51 MDG/SGNE, Osan AB, South Korea, PACAF
USAF Nursing Educator of the Year
Maj Kristina M. Coughlin
711 HPW/USAFSAM, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, AFMC
USAF Medical Service Civilian Performance Excellence Award
Ms. Esperanza A. Griego
27 SOMRS/SGXE, Cannon AFB, NM, AFSOC
USAF Medical Service Civilian Organizational Leadership Award
Mr. Richard C. Bullock
14 HCOS/SGXX, Columbus AFB, MS, AETC
USAF Medical Service Civilian Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award
Dr. Laura L. Simpkins
2 OMRS/SGXW, Barksdale AFB, LA, AFGSC
USAF Outstanding Achievement in Operational Research Award
Dr. Liem M. Phan
60 MDG/SGSE, Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Competent Medical Authority (CMA) of the Year
Maj Ashley M. Ertel
7 OMRS/SGXW, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC
USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program MTF Monitor/Technician of the Year
TSgt Halie R. Gonzalez
5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, ND, AFGSC
Team Awards:
USAF Medical Logistics Team of the Year
56 MDG/SGSM, Luke AFB, AZ, AETC
USAF Resource Management Team of the Year
1 SOHCOS/SGSR, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC
USAF Medical Information Services Team of the Year
673 MDSS/SGSI, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, PACAF
USAF Health Plan Management Team of the Year
1 SOMDG TRICARE Operations & Patient Administration Flight, Hurlburt Field, FL, AFSOC
USAF Medical Readiness Team of the Year
Medical Readiness Training Center, JBSA-Camp Bullis, TX, AETC
USAF Medical Service Corps Team of the Year
99 MDG/SGOE, Nellis AFB, NV, ACC
USAF Biomedical Sciences Corps Team of the Year
36 MDG/Diagnostics and Therapeutics Flight, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF
USAF Small Dental Clinic of the Year
7 OMRS/Dental Flight, Dyess AFB, TX, AFGSC
USAF Medium Dental Clinic of the Year
374 DS, Yokota AB, Japan, PACAF
USAF Large Dental Clinic of the Year
96 DS, Eglin AFB, FL, AFMC
USAF Outstanding Personnel Reliability Assurance Program Team of the Year
5 OMRS/SGXQ, Minot AFB, TX, AFGSC
USAF Outstanding Operational Team of the Year
621 AMOS, Aeromedical Evacuation Control Team, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, AMC
USAF Outstanding Medical Home Award
31 MDG, Aviano AB, Italy, USAFE
USAF Best AE Squadron Patient Safety Program
86 AES/AECM, Ramstein AB, Germany, USAFE
USAF Surgeon General Hospital of the Year
60 MDG/David Grant Medical Center (DGMC), Travis AFB, CA, AMC
USAF Surgeon General Clinic of the Year
36 MDG, Andersen AFB, Guam, PACAF
