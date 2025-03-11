Command Chief Identification Badge (CSEL)

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Command Chief Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Command Chief Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Command", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Command Chief, and collateral duty of Command Chief. Per OPNAVINST 1306.2 (series), commands with designated collateral duty Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSELs) will wear the appropriate badge while functioning in that capacity only. Post-tour wear is not authorized for collateral duty CSELs. see less | View Image Page

Command Chief Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Command", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Command Chief, and collateral duty of Command Chief. Per OPNAVINST 1306.2 (series), commands with designated collateral duty Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSELs) will wear the appropriate badge while functioning in that capacity only. Post-tour wear is not authorized for collateral duty CSELs.