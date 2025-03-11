Command Senior Chief Identification Badge (CMDCS/CSEL)

Command Senior Chief Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badge is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Command", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Command Senior Chief (CSC), and collateral duty Command Senior Chief. Per OPNAVINST 1306.2 (series), commands with designated collateral duty Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSELs) will wear the appropriate badge while functioning in that capacity only. Post-tour wear is not authorized for collateral duty CSELs.
