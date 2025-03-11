Photo By Willie Kendrick | Force Master Chief (FORCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Force Master Chief (FORCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badges is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Force", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Force Master Chief. see less | View Image Page

Force Master Chief (FORCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badges is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Force", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Force Master Chief (FORCM).