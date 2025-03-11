Force Master Chief (FORCM) Identification Badge is a regular size badge approximately 1-3/4 inches by 1-3/8 inches. Badges is oval and bordered with a gold chain. The appropriate rate device and identifying silver plate, with applicable raised silver lettering "Force", is centered on a brushed gold background. This badge is worn by all military personnel assigned to and performing the duties of Force Master Chief (FORCM).
Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 09:03
Story ID:
|492589
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|15
Downloads:
|0
