Mitchell Trophy Air Race Returns: Honoring 1 FW Legacy and Innovation

LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va. –

The Mitchell Trophy Air Race is returning this year, challenging some of the Air Force's premier air superiority squadrons in a competition that has not taken place since 1936. This historic event will test the readiness, planning, and operational skills of the entire 1st Fighter Wing, specifically measuring the resilience, adaptability, and speed of the 27th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron, the 71st FS and FGS, and the 94th FS and FGS. The race will include direct support from mission partners at the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, which is where the race began in 1922. The 27th and 94th have participated in every iteration of the race since its inception, but this will be the first time for the 71st.



This race is a demonstration of innovation, teamwork, and operational precision—the same values the trophy’s namesake, 1st Lt. John Lendrum Mitchell Jr., embodied throughout his service. Mitchell was a pilot in the 1st Pursuit Group during World War I and was tragically killed in a flying accident in 1918 in France. His brother, Col. Billy Mitchell, one of the nation’s strongest advocates for airpower at the time, introduced the Mitchell Trophy in 1922 in his honor.



“This is about more than just flying fast—it’s about operational effectiveness,” explained Col. Brandon Tellez, 1st Fighter Wing commander. “It mirrors the logistical and tactical challenges we will face in a peer conflict, where our ability to move, adapt, and sustain operations under pressure will determine mission success. This competition will test and reinforce the very same combat-ready mindset we need to deter aggression and maintain air dominance.”







The Mitchell Trophy Air Race was open only to 1st Pursuit Group pilots who met strict criteria, including having at least 1,000 flying hours and being a member of the group for at least a year. Lt. Donald Stace won the inaugural race in 1922, flying an MB-3 biplane with an average speed of 148.1 mph. The race was held twelve times between 1922 and 1936, with the final race marking the end of an era for the competition. “The Mitchell Trophy Air Race was more than just a contest of skill; it was an embodiment of the 1st Pursuit Group’s commitment to excellence and innovation,” said the 1st FW historian. “The competition was fierce, and winning the race was one of the greatest honors a pilot could achieve.”



After 1936, the trophy was retired but made brief appearances in the 1960 and 1962 William Tell competitions. It was then forgotten until 1998, when it was rediscovered at Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base. Now, in 2025, for the first time in 88 years, the Mitchell Trophy Air Race will resume to push today’s 1st FW pilots to their limits with higher altitudes, faster speeds, and the most advanced aerial platforms in existence. This revival underscores not only the legacy of airpower pioneers but also the Air Force’s ongoing commitment to readiness, modernization, and deterrence.



“The race is more than just a competition,” said Tellez. “It’s a way to honor our heritage as airpower pioneers, the legacy and sacrifices of those who came before us, and the enduring role of airpower in national defense. Our squadrons will be tested not only on their flying skills but also on their ability to adapt and execute complex missions under pressure—just as the race’s participants did nearly a century ago.”



The Mitchell Trophy Air Race is set for the 5 March, reviving a tradition deeply rooted in airpower history and celebrating the legacy of those who helped shape the U.S. Air Force. The event will reaffirm the 1st FW’s commitment to readiness, lethality, and the warrior ethos necessary to remain the world’s premier air force. Those interested in following the rACE can look forward to updates throughout the competition and a full recap once the event ends.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.12.2025 08:50 Story ID: 492588 Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mitchell Trophy Air Race Returns: Honoring 1 FW Legacy and Innovation, by TSgt Matthew Coleman-Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.