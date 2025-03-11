I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Ms. Chelsea Mull

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Ms. Chelsea Mull serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as an Infection...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Ms. Chelsea Mull serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as an Infection Preventionist. A registered nurse specializing in infection control, Mull leads fellow staff members in establishing a proactive, preventative culture of safety benefiting everyone in the facility. see less | View Image Page

Every day at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, a civilian staff member works to protect patients and fellow staff from a microscopic adversary.



Ms. Chelsea Mull serves aboard the clinic as an Infection Preventionist and leads her fellow staff members in establishing a proactive, preventative culture of safety benefiting everyone in the facility.



“Effective infection prevention minimizes the risk of patients contracting infections, which can lead to serious health complications, including illness, disability, and mortality,” said Mull. “This is particularly vital for protecting vulnerable patient groups, such as elderly individuals, children, and those with compromised immune systems.”



Mull, whose main responsibility is the day-to-day wellness of staff and patients, is a registered nurse specializing in infection control with expertise in regulatory guidelines and evidence-based practices.



Her work centers around creating a safe care environment for patients at the clinic through rigorous monitoring of regulatory guidelines like hand hygiene, ensuring meticulous cleaning and sterilization of equipment and spaces and tracking infection trends. She also trains staff members on infection control and the proper use of personal protective equipment.



Infection prevention is a collaborative effort says Mull.



“Effective control of infectious disease relies on a systemic approach, where every individual, regardless of their role or position, plays an integral part in maintaining a safe and healthy environment,” she said.