Womack’s Taylor Says Team Responsible for Recognition

FORT BRAGG, NC - “Kelly has without a doubt impacted the Fort Bragg Community as well as Army Medicine.” That is the assessment given by Diane Thomas, Chief Nursing Supervisor at Womack Army Medical Center, regarding her colleague receiving the Army Medical Department’s Order of Medical Merit. The Order is a prestigious award bestowed upon members of the United States Army Medical Department for exceptional contributions to military medicine.



Founded in 1982, the Order of Military Medical Merit privately cultivates camaraderie within the U.S. Army Medical Department. Open to active duty, Reserve, civilian, or retired Army Medical Department (AMEDD) members, this exclusive entity recognizes individuals for their high integrity, professional competence, selflessness, and at least 15 years of dedicated contributions to Army Medicine. Honored members proudly showcase their certificate and medallion at formal AMEDD events.



“I'm shocked and I still can't believe it,” said Kelly Taylor, recipient and Womack Forensic Healthcare Program Manager. “We come to work every day and we believe in what we do. We provide great patient care and that's the reward for me is every day when I feel like I'm changing lives. You do that every day and then realize that it affects more than just the patients we serve, that your team thinks that what you're doing is making a difference. To be nominated by your peers, there's no greater compliment.”



Thomas points out that in addition to numerous other credits, Taylor created the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program at Womack in 2008 and became an instructor for the AMEDD Center and School for the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, which is currently called Forensic Healthcare Examiner. “Kelly has cared for over 1000 sexual assault victims personally,” adds Thomas. “In addition to caring for our victims at the bedside, Kelly has also consulted and been an expert witness in over 550 legal cases. Kelly is also a lead instructor for our military attorneys and criminal investigators, teaching at the Staff Judge Advocate General’s legal Center and School and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command School.”



Successful candidates must have made substantial contributions to the broader goals of the AMEDD, meaning contributions should be in alignment with the Surgeon General’s priorities. Civilians and those nominated for Honorary membership must exhibit professional excellence in their field that impacts Army Medicine.



Taylor says the Order speaks more about her entire team than just herself. “I think just keep people in mind, always people first”, she added. “I think if we provide patient care with compassion and empathy, and we're always looking to raise others up, whether they are patients, our teammates, our colleagues. As long as you're in a position that you can help, whether that's in your work life and your personal life, help where you can and make the world better.”



For more information about Kelly and her team, visit https://womack.tricare.mil/News-Gallery/Articles/Article/3923549/womack-forensic-team-is-breaking-the-silence-and-building-resilience

